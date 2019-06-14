New Zealand : Technical Assistance Report-Report on the Monetary and Financial Statistics Mission
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
June 14, 2019
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
At the request of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), and with the support of the IMF’s Asia & Pacific Department (APD), a monetary and financial statistics (MFS) technical assistance (TA) mission visited Wellington, New Zealand during October 1–12, 2018.1 The mission’s main objectives were to assist the RBNZ to: (i) complete the central bank Standardized Report Form (SRF 1SR); (ii) review the source data and bridge table used to produce Other Depository Corporations (ODCs) Standardized Report Form (SRF 2SR);(iii) assist the RBNZ to produce additional historical data in the SRFs 1SR and 2SR for the past five years; (iv) review the available source data for the compilation the Other Financial Corporations (OFCs) Standardized Report Form (SRF 4SR); (v) prepare metadata for the central bank, ODC, and OFC surveys; and (vi) agree on a timetable for RBNZ’s SRF-reporting of its MFS.
Country Report No. 19/163
English
June 14, 2019
9781498319782/1934-7685
1NZLEA2019001
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Paper
34
