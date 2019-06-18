International Tax Attorney to Serve on Panel to Discuss Tax Challenges & Techniques For Controlled Foreign Corporations

Paula Brunoro-Borokhov, Principal Attorney at Brunoro Law, APC., discusses legal and tax challenges associated with foreign controlled corporations (CFCs)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading international tax attorney, Paula Brunoro-Borokhov, of Brunoro Law, APC ., is conducting a live international tax webinar for tax professionals and advisers on Thursday, June 20th, 2019. The webinar focuses on the “legal challenges and available planning techniques for domesticating individually-owned foreign controlled corporations (CFCs) post-tax reform.” Brunoro-Borokhov will serve on the webinar panel alongside William R. Skinner, Partner at Fenwick and West. The two presenters will provide a live 90-minute discussion followed by an interactive Q&A session with participants.Complex new CFC rules implemented by the U.S. government pose unique tax challenges to U.S. persons with non-U.S. businesses and investments. Brunoro-Borokhov will discuss specific methods of domesticating and restructuring foreign corporations to mitigate increased tax liability and provide tax savings. U.S. taxpayers affected by this change, as well as tax professionals and advisors, must reexam existing structures of foreign corporations under their purview.The panel will discuss these and other key issues:• How does tax reform impact rules governing U.S. persons with non-U.S. businesses and investments?• What factors must be considered by non-corporate U.S. shareholders of foreign corporations?• What methods are available for domesticating or restructuring CFCs for U.S. taxpayers?• How can Section 962 elections ensure tax savings?• Application of the transition tax and GILTI for purposes of domesticating of a foreign corporationThe panel webinar begins at 1:00pm EDT on Thursday, June 20th, 2019. Additional registration and event information can be found here. About Brunoro Law, APCPaula Brunoro-Borokhov is the principal attorney at Brunoro Law, APC, a leading international tax law firm located in San Diego California. Brunoro received her J.D. equivalent from the Faculdade de Direito de Vitória in Brazil, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She obtained her LL.M degree in Business and Corporate Law from the University of San Diego and her LL.M in Taxation from the New York University School of Law. Brunoro has been recognized by both the San Diego Daily Transcript and San Diego Business Journal for her legal accomplishments and is an active member of the California Lawyers Association.Brunoro Law specializes in assisting businesses and individuals with business and tax related matters. The firm’s practice areas include but are not limited to: Tax Controversy, Collections, Planning, International Tax, and Corporate law with a specialization in representing clients in cross-border transactions. Contact the firm to receive more information or request a consultation from Paula Brunoro.



