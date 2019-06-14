SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Zuora, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Zuora, Inc. (“Zuora” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ZUO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On Zuora’s May 30, 2019 conference call, despite positive statements on previous conference calls, Zuora’s Chief Executive Officer revealed that the Company was revamping the whole sales process to move towards a “more predictable sales model”. On the same day, the Company issued a press release stating that Company had lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $268 million to $278 million, from prior guidance of $289 million to $293.5 million. On this news, the Company’s share price fell nearly 30%. To obtain additional information, go to:

