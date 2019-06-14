iCoreConnect Announces Acquisition of ClariCare Inc.

WINDERMERE, FL, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect Inc. (OTC: ICCT) a publicly-traded cloud-based software and technology company providing secure communication and healthcare practice management, announces its acquisition of the assets of ClariCare Inc. ClariCare is a provider of cloud-based software that helps dental offices optimize and manage the most critical functions in the practice.



“The ClariCare products will complement iCoreConnect’s growing suite of exceptional cloud-based tools for healthcare professionals,” explains iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “For example, the software reduces the time needed for staff to get up-to-speed each morning and better prepares them for the day. It also gives practitioners a faster, clearer and more accessible path to patients who need to schedule additional treatments or procedures. Getting those patients back in the door is critical for the growth of their dental practice.”

ClariCare’s co-founder, Patrick Malloy, will join the iCoreConnect team as a division president. “I feel there is tremendous opportunity for dental practices to innovate,” says Malloy. “We’re providing modern, elegant and easy to use solutions to an industry now ready to embrace enterprise solutions to help practices grow, maximize revenue potential, and delight patients.”

McDermott adds “iCoreConnect prides itself on its suite of cloud-based services that improve productivity for dental and healthcare practices. We believe our customers will appreciate this most recent expansion of those capabilities.”

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect (OTC: ICCT) is a publicly-traded cloud-based software and technology company providing secure communication and healthcare practice management.

Approximately 2,000 physicians and dentists helped design and develop iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email, as well as iCoreMD and iCoreDental cloud-based practice management Electronic Health Records (EHR) software.

All iCoreConnect healthcare industry software meets the federal government’s strict laws for HIPAA-compliant communication. Its EHR software achieved certification by the federal government’s Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

iCoreConnect recognitions include:

- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers by Enterprise Security Magazine

- Top 10 Dental Solutions by Healthcare Tech Outlook

- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

- Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

- Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

- Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

- New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius)

- Texas Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

- Virginia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

Cile Spelce

cspelce@icoreconnect.com

