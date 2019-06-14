WCVC - Illegal Burger Announces Rocky Mountain Burger Battle Next Thursday In Vail Village

DENVER, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) (“WCVC”), the owner and operator of Illegal Burger, today announced entering Illegal Burger’s OFF THE RECORD burger in the Rocky Mountain Burger Battle being held next week on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at Vail Village. See the Rocky Mountain Burger Battle for details:

/EIN News/ -- https://rockymountainburgerbattle.com/



The Rocky Mountain Burger Battle is out to determine the best burger in Colorado.



WCVC, the owner and operator of Illegal Burger is a publicly quoted micro-cap company with the ticker symbol “WCVC.” The company yesterday released a comprehensive letter to shareholders from Illegal Burger founder and WCVC CEO, Jim Nixon. See the release to learn more about WCVC’s $3 million in annual sales and franchise growth plans in addition to the company’s plans for adding cannabis edibles to their menu.

WCVC Illegal Burger Cannabis Edibles Franchises Set to Gobble Up Market Share of Fast Casual Dining

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.



Based in Denver, Colo., West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) develops, owns and operates two contemporary restaurant concepts: Illegal Burger, a quick-casual burger + bar concept, and El Señor Sol, a full-service fresh Mexican restaurant (6 total restaurant locations in the Denver, Colorado area). Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.



Forward-Looking Statements



This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond West Coast Ventures Group Corp control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. West Coast Ventures Group Corp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Jim Nixon

CEO West Coast Ventures Group, Corp.

+1(303)423-1300

info@illegalburger.com

https://www.westcoastventuresgroupcorp.com/

https://www.illegalburger.com/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.