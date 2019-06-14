Global Recruitment Software Market Research Report 2019: 2015-2018 Review with Forecasts to 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recruitment Software: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Recruitment Software in US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Deployment Types:



On-Premise

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

The report profiles 163 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ADP, LLC (USA)

Bullhorn, Inc. (USA)

CareerBuilder LLC (USA)

Colleague Software Ltd. (UK)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (USA)

Erecruit (USA)

Greenhouse Software, Inc. (USA)

Haufe Group (Germany)

IBM (USA)

iCIMS, Inc. (USA)

ITS Software Systems Lcmdtd. (UK)

JazzHR (USA)

Jobvite, Inc. (USA)

Main Sequence Technology, Inc. (USA)

Microdec Plc (UK)

Newton Software, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

PeopleFluent (USA)

Saba Software, Inc. (USA)

Lumesse (UK)

SAP SuccessFactors (USA)

SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)

Swiftpro Limited (UK)

Talentsoft (France)

Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA)

Workday, Inc. (USA)



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

On-Premise

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Human Resource Management (HRM): An Introductory Prelude

Core Areas & Functions within the HRM/HCM Landscape: A Snapshot

Recruitment: A Primary HRM Function

Recruitment Software for End-to-End Recruitment Needs of Modern Enterprises

Inefficiencies of Conventional Hiring Methods Build Momentum for Recruitment Software

Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption

Time-To-Fill Benefits

Unmatched Process Efficiency

Reduced Costs

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Asia-Pacific & Developing Regions

Market Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Stable Economy Forecasts



3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Stellar Growth

Cloud Services Delivery Model

SMBs Emerge as Primary Consumers of Cloud Recruitment Tools

On-Premise Software to Witness Steady Drop in Demand

Large Enterprises & MNCs Remain the Stronghold for On-Premise Software

Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Build a Robust Business Case for Recruitment Software

Waning Image of E-mail in Enterprise Communication Bodes Well

Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend

Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-Friendly Recruitment Technologies

BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Recruitment Technologies Integrate Social Media Compatibility amid Growing Trend of Social Recruiting

Recruitment Software Helps Enterprises Leverage Big Data HR

Sustained Thrust towards Talent Acquisition Creates Conducive Environment

Unmatched Proficiency in Applicant Tracking Generates Substantial Opportunities

Recruitment Software Enables Recruitment CRM for Candidate Relationship

Candidate Sourcing Effectiveness with Recruitment Software

Interview Scheduling Made Easier

Improved Onboarding of New Hires

Reporting & Analytics for Quality Insights

Employer Branding: The Emerging Application

Trend towards HR Automation Drives HR IT Investments

Shift from ERP Platforms to Pure-Play Recruitment Technologies Builds Robust Momentum

Widespread Adoption of e-Recruitment Generates Parallel Opportunities



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Recruitment Software: Introduction

Key Features

Candidate Sourcing

Resume Management

Job Posting

Candidate & Contact Management

Resume Parsing

Search

Interview & Event Tracking

Types of Recruitment Software

Front Office Recruitment Software

Back Office Recruitment Software

All-In-One Integrated Front Office/Back Office Recruitment Software

Recruitment Software - Deployment Types

On-Premise

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Core Functions

Support All Recruitment Processes of Organizations

Ready to Take Up Larger Roles

Effectively Manage Communication with Job Aspirant

Able to Utilize Social Media Websites for Maintaining Recruitment Profiles

Advantages of Recruitment Software

Disadvantages of Recruitment Software



5. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players in the Recruitment Software Market

Market Observes Spate of M&A Deals

Select M&A Deals in the Global HCM/Recruitment Software Market (2014-2018)



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product/Service Launches

LinkedIn to Launch Talent Hub ATS

ApplicantStack Announces Integration on ADP Marketplace

iCIMS Launches iCIMS Offer and Prime Connector

ENGAGE Talent to Upgrade ENGAGE AI-Powered Recruiting Platform

Cornerstone OnDemand Rolls Out Cornerstone Frontline

WCN Introduces Predictive Recruiting Scoring Technology

HireXP Launches Recruitment Mobile App

Invenias Rolls Out Next Generation of its Invenias X Cloud Recruitment Platform

Ultimate Software Launches Xander AI Platform and UltiPro Connect

Bullhorn Launches Novo Experience

Oracle Rolls Out New Additions to the Oracle HCM Cloud Portfolio

Freshworks Unveils Freshteam



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Learning Technologies Snaps Up PeopleFluent

Erecruit, Bond and TempBuddy Consolidate Under Erecruit Brand

Bullhorn Snaps Up Talent Rover and Jobscience

Saba Software Acquires Lumesse

Access Group Acquires Microdec

Workday Snaps Up Rallyteam

Arcoro Acquires InfinityHR

Ultimate Software to Acquire PeopleDoc

HireVue Acquires MindX

Aviont Takes Over Compas Technology

Bullhorn Takes Over Invenias

Mountview Partners Acquires TargetRecruit

iCIMS Acquires TextRecruit

Ascender to Acquire PeopleStreme

Newton Teams Up with Wonderlic

Saba Software Takes Over Halogen Software

Apollo Global Management Acquires Majority Stake in CareerBuilder

Erecruit to Merge with Bond International Software

Kallidus Acquired Advorto

XING Acquires Prescreen

Bullhorn Snaps Up Connexys



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Recruitment Software

Rising Emphasis on Sourcing Best Fit Candidates Creates Business Case

Inadequacies of Conventional Hiring Methods Builds Market Momentum

Large & Liberalized Nature of Hiring Industry Extends Opportunities on Platter

Prevailing Employment Trends Trigger Need for Advanced HR IT Tools

Top 5 Factors for US Staffing Employees to Opt for Contract or Temporary Employment Ranked in Decreasing Order of Priority

Strength in Temporary Staffing Vertical Gives Impetus to Market Growth

Demand for All-in-One Platforms Gathers Steam

Mobile-Friendly Platforms Gain Traction

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Europe Continues to be the Dominant Consumer

Cloud-Based Recruitment Software Rises in Popularity

Social Recruiting Gains Momentum

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

UK: Primary Consumer of Recruitment Software in Europe

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Progressive Growth Forecasts for Recruitment Software in Asia-Pacific

Growing Popularity of Online Recruitment in China Augurs Well for Market Growth

Recruitment Software Seeks Role in Expanding Indian Corporate Sector

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Rest of World

Market Analysis

8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 163 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 170)

The United States (82)

Canada (10)

Europe (49) France (1) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (36) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (9)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)

Middle-East (2)

Africa (3)

