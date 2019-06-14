LifePod and iHome Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch Groundbreaking Proactive-Voice Virtual Caregiver Service

BOSTON, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During CE Week in New York, LifePod Solutions Inc. announced a strategic collaboration with SDI Technologies Inc., and their iHome division, to bring to market a first-of-its-kind proactive-voice service designed to improve the quality of life for family and professional caregivers as they monitor and support their aging relatives or healthcare clients coping with social isolation, various medical conditions or special needs in their homes.

/EIN News/ -- The collaboration with LifePod builds on iHome’s history of innovation in home audio and areas of connected consumer electronics with LifePod’s innovative voice-first, proactive platform which provides an easy-to-use, voice-activated service for older adults and others in need of care and their caregivers. Unlike traditional voice assistants, LifePod’s Virtual Caregiver service can be set up and controlled by a remote caregiver using an intuitive online portal that delivers personalized voice check-ins, reminders, and virtual companionship.

“Voice is the most transformative technology of our lifetime, and focusing our caregiver-controlled, proactive-voice service on serving the needs of older adults and chronic care patients is a perfect fit,” said Stuart R. Patterson, CEO of LifePod Solutions. “SDI Technologies is an ideal partner to support our launch because of their award-winning, smart device and AI Voice experience and their impressive history of innovation and tailored solutions for the home.”

Addressing the vast home-healthcare market and the growing digital-health movement catering to out-of-hospital settings, LifePod is the first AI-powered, Virtual Caregiver platform and portal that will simultaneously monitor and proactively engage family members and healthcare clients, via customized voice prompts, while providing real-time alerts, daily reports and peace of mind to the caregiving teams.

“The visionary leadership team at LifePod is driving the voice industry forward,” said Gary Schultz, Director of Product and Business Development at iHome. “Our strategic collaboration with the LifePod team is perfectly aligned to build on iHome’s product leadership in AI Voice. We look forward to extending our platform offerings with LifePod’s state-of-the-art, proactive-voice service that will transform the caregiver industry to better support families, senior living communities and healthcare service providers.”

LifePod’s proactive Virtual Caregiver service on an iHome device will be available this fall.

About iHome

iHome was established in 2005 as a division of SDI Technologies, a company with over 60 years of consumer electronics innovation. iHome can be found in over 40 million homes and is currently pioneering a new area of connected consumer electronics with a broad line of AI Voice Assistants supporting multiple platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the new LifePod Virtual Caregiver from LifePod Solutions.

iHome’s IoT smart devices and sensors offer integrations with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Nest, Wink, IFTTT and Samsung SmartThings. iHome's line of smart home products offer the broadest IoT compatibility in the market.

The first iHome product introduced, an iPod-docking clock radio, was the top-selling iPod accessory for 2005 and firmly established iHome as the premier brand in the audio accessories market. Today, iHome remains a top-performing brand in digital player speakers with an impressive catalog of award-winning products.

SDI Technologies/iHome Inquiries Contact:

Nisan Davydov, Marketing & Public Relations Manager

Nisan@sditech.com

732-574-9000 x 382

About LifePod Solutions

LifePod Solutions is improving the quality of life for caregivers and their loved ones and clients by providing proactive-voice, intelligent and connected services to support those with chronic health conditions or special needs and older adults as they age in their homes. LifePod’s easy-to-use voice service expands the capabilities of popular smart speakers with patented technology and services that support proactive and natural voice dialogs, configured and controlled by remote caregivers using an online portal. The LifePod Virtual Caregiver service offers voice-based check-ins and reminders, and encourages users to access other online services (e.g., music, weather, etc.) to enhance their day and help them feel more connected. The LifePod team, led by veterans in virtual assistant technology, speech recognition, IoT sensors and online services for aging adults, works closely with families, professional caregivers, and senior living communities to improve health outcomes and reduce the costs of long-term care. To learn more or sign up for the LifePod Beta Program, visit https://lifepod.com .

LifePod Press Contact:

James Alvord, 617 925-1166

james@lifepod.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.