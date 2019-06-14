Global Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2016-2024) with Profiles on 30 Companies
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Itaconic Acid (IA) in US$.
The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alpha Chemika (India)
- Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co. Ltd. (China)
- Itaconix PLC (UK)
- Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co. Ltd. (China)
- Qingdao Langyatai Group Co. Ltd. (China)
- Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co. Ltd. (China)
- Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co. Ltd. (China)
- Shandong Zhongshun Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd. (China)
- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Itaconic Acid: Most Promising Organic & Biodegradable Monomer with Unique Chemical Properties
Industry Snapshots
Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years for IA Market
Developing Regions Accelerate Market Growth
Asia-Pacific Evolves as Core Regional Market
Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IA Demand
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Growing Image as a Potential Renewable Chemical Underpins Itaconic Acid Sales
Itaconic Acid Production from Bio-based Feedstock - A Major Breakthrough
Opportunities for Bio-Based IA
Bio-Based IA Vs. Petrochemical-based IA
Evolving Role as a Platform Chemical Augurs Well
Itaconic Acid Market Driven by Expanding End-Use Applications
Methyl Methacrylate (MMA): A Growing Market for IA
Increasing Demand for SAP to Provide Significant Growth Potential
Increasing Demand for Synthetic Rubber in Auto Industry Drives Demand
Itaconic Acid to Widen Share in Automotive Plastics Production
Bio-Based Thermoplastics - A Highly Potential End-Use Vertical
Surfactants Use Poly-IA as a Substitute for STPP to Minimize Toxic Levels
Rising Demand for Adhesives made with Eco-Friendly Materials Offers Opportunities
IA Seeks to Leverage Paints & Coatings Industry's Thrust towards Renewable Alternatives
Growing Environmental Concerns with Petrol-Derived Chemicals Rev Up Demand
Stringent Guidelines Focused on Sustainable Environment Favor Market Prospects
Focus on Development of Advanced Production Technologies Favors Future Growth
Select R&D Announcements Made in the Recent Past
Experiment for Affordable Production of Itaconic Acid Using A. Terreus and Inexpensive Raw Materials
Novel Biosynthesis Pathway for A. Terreus Using Clone-Based Transcriptomics Method
Regulation of Itaconate Biosynthesis in Aspergillus Terreus
Researchers Produce Itaconic Acid from Ustilago Maydis Using Agricultural Wastes
Benefits of Using Ustilago Maydis
Development Status of Novel Technique
Scientists Genetically Modified Aspergillus Niger to Produce Itaconic acid
Genetic Engineering Holds Potential to Improve Itaconic Acid Production
High Cost: A Major Impediment
4. A PEEK INTO WORLD RENEWABLE CHEMICALS SECTOR
Renewable Chemicals Rise as Alternatives to Fossil Fuel Sourced Chemicals
Towards a Green Chemical Industry: Tremendous Growth Opportunities for Renewable Chemicals
Europe & the US: Leading Consumers of Renewable Chemicals
Emerging Markets - A Green Avenue for Renewable Chemicals
Emphasis on Curtailing Use of Conventional Chemicals & Expanding Application Scope Steer Market Momentum
Public Sector to Play a Crucial Role in Renewable Chemicals Success
Innovation, Cost Competitiveness & Global Expansion to Dictate Future Progress
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Itaconic Acid: Introduction
Chemical Attributes of Itaconic Acid
Chemical Structure
Physical and Chemical Properties of Itaconic Acid: A Snapshot
Industrial Production of Itaconic Acid
Bio-Based Production of Itaconic Acid
Value Chain of Biobased Itaconic Acid
Fermentative Production
Submerged Fermentation
Use of Microorganisms
Aspergillus Terreus
Other Microorganisms
Substrates
Sugars or Starch
Agriculture Wastes and Organic Acid
Nutrients and Minerals
Aeration/Dissolved Oxygen
Fermentation Time/Temperature
Solid State Fermentation
Product Recovery
Advantages of Bio-Based Production
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Chinese Players Dominate the World Itaconic Acid Market
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
AkzoNobel to Ink Joint Marketing Agreement with Itaconix
Revolymer Renames itself as Itaconix PLC
Itaconix Teams Up with Croda
AkzoNobel Inks Joint Development Agreement with Itaconix
Lucite International Becomes Part of New Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Revolymer Acquires Itaconix
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Itaconic Acid Volume Consumption in Metric Tons
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: Prominent Consumer of IA
Progressive Momentum in Renewable Chemicals Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
Future Prospects Remain Favorable
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
IA Sales on Upward Trajectory
Overview of Renewable Chemicals Market
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Europe: A Mature Market
Overview of Renewable Chemicals Market
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
The Most Important Market for IA
Rising Demand for Automotive Plastics Augurs Well for IA
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
China - A Formidable Market for Itaconic Acid
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Sustained Growth
Renewable Chemicals Market in China: An Overview
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
India Emerges as a Major Consumer
Indian Renewable Chemicals Market
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Overview of Renewable Chemicals Market in Australia
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
8.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 30 The United States (4)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)
