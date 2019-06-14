Global Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2016-2024) with Profiles on 30 Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Itaconic Acid (IA): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Itaconic Acid (IA) in US$.



The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Alpha Chemika (India)

Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co. Ltd. (China)

Itaconix PLC (UK)

Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co. Ltd. (China)

Qingdao Langyatai Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co. Ltd. (China)

Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Shandong Zhongshun Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd. (China)

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (USA)



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Itaconic Acid: Most Promising Organic & Biodegradable Monomer with Unique Chemical Properties

Industry Snapshots

Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years for IA Market

Developing Regions Accelerate Market Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Core Regional Market

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IA Demand



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Growing Image as a Potential Renewable Chemical Underpins Itaconic Acid Sales

Itaconic Acid Production from Bio-based Feedstock - A Major Breakthrough

Opportunities for Bio-Based IA

Bio-Based IA Vs. Petrochemical-based IA

Evolving Role as a Platform Chemical Augurs Well

Itaconic Acid Market Driven by Expanding End-Use Applications

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA): A Growing Market for IA

Increasing Demand for SAP to Provide Significant Growth Potential

Increasing Demand for Synthetic Rubber in Auto Industry Drives Demand

Itaconic Acid to Widen Share in Automotive Plastics Production

Bio-Based Thermoplastics - A Highly Potential End-Use Vertical

Surfactants Use Poly-IA as a Substitute for STPP to Minimize Toxic Levels

Rising Demand for Adhesives made with Eco-Friendly Materials Offers Opportunities

IA Seeks to Leverage Paints & Coatings Industry's Thrust towards Renewable Alternatives

Growing Environmental Concerns with Petrol-Derived Chemicals Rev Up Demand

Stringent Guidelines Focused on Sustainable Environment Favor Market Prospects

Focus on Development of Advanced Production Technologies Favors Future Growth

Select R&D Announcements Made in the Recent Past

Experiment for Affordable Production of Itaconic Acid Using A. Terreus and Inexpensive Raw Materials

Novel Biosynthesis Pathway for A. Terreus Using Clone-Based Transcriptomics Method

Regulation of Itaconate Biosynthesis in Aspergillus Terreus

Researchers Produce Itaconic Acid from Ustilago Maydis Using Agricultural Wastes

Benefits of Using Ustilago Maydis

Development Status of Novel Technique

Scientists Genetically Modified Aspergillus Niger to Produce Itaconic acid

Genetic Engineering Holds Potential to Improve Itaconic Acid Production

High Cost: A Major Impediment



4. A PEEK INTO WORLD RENEWABLE CHEMICALS SECTOR

Renewable Chemicals Rise as Alternatives to Fossil Fuel Sourced Chemicals

Towards a Green Chemical Industry: Tremendous Growth Opportunities for Renewable Chemicals

Europe & the US: Leading Consumers of Renewable Chemicals

Emerging Markets - A Green Avenue for Renewable Chemicals

Emphasis on Curtailing Use of Conventional Chemicals & Expanding Application Scope Steer Market Momentum

Public Sector to Play a Crucial Role in Renewable Chemicals Success

Innovation, Cost Competitiveness & Global Expansion to Dictate Future Progress



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Itaconic Acid: Introduction

Chemical Attributes of Itaconic Acid

Chemical Structure

Physical and Chemical Properties of Itaconic Acid: A Snapshot

Industrial Production of Itaconic Acid

Bio-Based Production of Itaconic Acid

Value Chain of Biobased Itaconic Acid

Fermentative Production

Submerged Fermentation

Use of Microorganisms

Aspergillus Terreus

Other Microorganisms

Substrates

Sugars or Starch

Agriculture Wastes and Organic Acid

Nutrients and Minerals

Aeration/Dissolved Oxygen

Fermentation Time/Temperature

Solid State Fermentation

Product Recovery

Advantages of Bio-Based Production



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chinese Players Dominate the World Itaconic Acid Market



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

AkzoNobel to Ink Joint Marketing Agreement with Itaconix

Revolymer Renames itself as Itaconix PLC

Itaconix Teams Up with Croda

AkzoNobel Inks Joint Development Agreement with Itaconix

Lucite International Becomes Part of New Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Revolymer Acquires Itaconix



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Itaconic Acid Volume Consumption in Metric Tons



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: Prominent Consumer of IA

Progressive Momentum in Renewable Chemicals Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

Future Prospects Remain Favorable

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

IA Sales on Upward Trajectory

Overview of Renewable Chemicals Market

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Europe: A Mature Market

Overview of Renewable Chemicals Market

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

The Most Important Market for IA

Rising Demand for Automotive Plastics Augurs Well for IA

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

China - A Formidable Market for Itaconic Acid

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Sustained Growth

Renewable Chemicals Market in China: An Overview

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

India Emerges as a Major Consumer

Indian Renewable Chemicals Market

B. Market Analytics



8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Overview of Renewable Chemicals Market in Australia

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



8.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 30 The United States (4)

Japan (2)

Europe (1) The United Kingdom (1)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)

