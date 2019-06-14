USMJ To Ship CBD Products to Include PURA EVERx CBD Sports Water and KALY Hemp4mula Via USPS

DALLAS, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) today announced plans to begin using the United States Postal Service (USPS) for shipping CBD products purchased on USMJ’s ecommerce site www.USMJ.com. The USPS confirmed last week that with the federal legalization of hemp and hemp derived products, that the USPS will accept hemp derived CBD deliveries. Among other CBD products, USMJ sells EVERx CBD Sports Water produced by Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) and Hemp4mula confections produced by KALY (USOTC: KALY).

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



