Global Residential Generators Market Forecast to 2024 - Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators in Mature Developed Markets

The "Residential Generators: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Residential Generators in US$ Million.



The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Briggs and Stratton Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Champion Power Equipment, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.

Harrington Generators International Ltd.

Himoinsa

Honeywell International Inc.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Kohler Co.

Mi-T-M Corporation

MTU Onsite Energy

Multiquip Inc.

Pramac S.p.A

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

Scott's Emergency Lighting and Power Generation, Inc.

Siemens Corporation

Wacker Neuson Corporation

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Residential Generators: Enabling Accessible, Efficient, and Affordable Backup Power for the Powerless

Need for Reliable and Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread Adoption of Generators

Global Market Outlook

Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators in Mature Developed Markets

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Residential Generators Market



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth

Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential Generators Smarter

Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies

Gasoline-Powered, and Solar and Battery Combination Generators Gain Traction

Frequent Power Outages Due to Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion

Grid Failures Due to Natural & Man Made Disasters Also Boost Demand for Residential Generators

List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply for 2015 & 2016

Slow yet Encouraging Rise in Residential Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in the Market

Growing Investments in Smart Homes that Requires Uninterrupted Power Supply Drive Strong Business Case for Residential Generators

Easy Portability, Low Installation & Maintenance Requirements Drive Surging Demand for Portable Residential Generators

Bi-Fuel Portability Aid Growth

Market for Generators with Output Capacity Upto 20 KVA Gain Momentum

Lower Prices and Lack of Proper Network for Gas Transportation Benefit Demand for Diesel Generators

Longer Duration of Power Supply during Outages Spur Demand for Residential Standby Generators

Select Innovative Residential Standby Generator Models

Impediments in Market Growth

Despite Lowering Prices, Cost of Operations & Maintenance Continues to Remain High

Sputtering Economic Growth Forcing Cut in Consumer Spending

Stringent Environmental Guidelines Hampering Growth



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Electric Generators: A Prelude

Types of Home Generators

Portable Home Generators

Standby Home Generators

Gas-Fueled Generators Vs Diesel-Fueled Generators

Electrostatic Generators

Electrostatic Induction

Faraday's Disk

Hazards of Using Generators

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Electrical Hazards

Fire Hazards

Generator Types

On the Basis of Design and Usage

On the Basis of Voltage Generated, Output Power, Cooling and Frame Size

Engine-Generators

Human Powered Electrical Generators

Vehicle-Mounted Generators

Wind or Water Powered Generators

Field Coils Generators

Dynamos

Magnetohydrodynamic Generators

Others

Components of a Generator

Functioning of a Generator

Selecting a Generator



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Residential Generator Marketplace: Highly Fragmented

Popular Models of Generators for Residential Applications (2018): Model, Wattage, and Key Features



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Products Innovations/Introductions

Honda Introduces New EU2200i Portable Inverter Generator

Caterpillar Introduces New Cat INV2000 and Cat RP12000E Generators

Briggs & Stratton Launches Q6500 QuietPower Series Inverter Generator

Briggs & Stratton Announces the First Bluetooth-Enabled Portable Generator



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Consumer Focus on Less Powerful, Smaller Units with Easy Portability and Affordable Pricing Drive Market Demand

Key Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Weather-Related Power Outages to Spur Demand for Portable Residential Generators

Power Outages in California to Fuel Residential Generator Demand

Recovery in Housing Starts Benefit Adoption of Residential Generators

Generators Remain Popular Backup Power Option among Homeowners

Standby Generators to Find Considerable Demand in Coming Years

Increased Add-ons Make Home Standby Generators an Attractive Proposition

Ease of Use - An Added Incentive

Environment-Friendly Residential Generators Witnessing Growth

Popular Residential Generator Models

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Recovering Residential Construction Propel Market Demand

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Steady Growth in Housing Starts Augur Well for Market Demand

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Eastern Europe Powering Residential Generator Market in the Region

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asian Countries: Potential Laden Markets for Residential Generators

Unpenetrated Southeast Asia Offer Huge Market Potential for Residential Generators

Market Drivers

Market Inhibitors

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Generator Market in China Continues to Witness Robust Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

Market Analysis



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



7.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41)

The United States (24)

Japan (2)

Europe (8) France (1) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (2) Italy (2) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (1)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cafyl

