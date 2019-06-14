Global Residential Generators Market Forecast to 2024 - Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators in Mature Developed Markets
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Residential Generators in US$ Million.
The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
- Atlas Copco AB
- Briggs and Stratton Corporation
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Champion Power Equipment, Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- Generac Power Systems, Inc.
- Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.
- Harrington Generators International Ltd.
- Himoinsa
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kirloskar Electric Company Limited
- Kohler Co.
- Mi-T-M Corporation
- MTU Onsite Energy
- Multiquip Inc.
- Pramac S.p.A
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG
- Scott's Emergency Lighting and Power Generation, Inc.
- Siemens Corporation
- Wacker Neuson Corporation
- Westinghouse Electric Corporation
- Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd.
- Yamaha Motor Corporation
- Yanmar Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Residential Generators: Enabling Accessible, Efficient, and Affordable Backup Power for the Powerless
Need for Reliable and Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread Adoption of Generators
Global Market Outlook
Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators in Mature Developed Markets
Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Residential Generators Market
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth
Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential Generators Smarter
Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies
Gasoline-Powered, and Solar and Battery Combination Generators Gain Traction
Frequent Power Outages Due to Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion
Grid Failures Due to Natural & Man Made Disasters Also Boost Demand for Residential Generators
List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply for 2015 & 2016
Slow yet Encouraging Rise in Residential Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in the Market
Growing Investments in Smart Homes that Requires Uninterrupted Power Supply Drive Strong Business Case for Residential Generators
Easy Portability, Low Installation & Maintenance Requirements Drive Surging Demand for Portable Residential Generators
Bi-Fuel Portability Aid Growth
Market for Generators with Output Capacity Upto 20 KVA Gain Momentum
Lower Prices and Lack of Proper Network for Gas Transportation Benefit Demand for Diesel Generators
Longer Duration of Power Supply during Outages Spur Demand for Residential Standby Generators
Select Innovative Residential Standby Generator Models
Impediments in Market Growth
Despite Lowering Prices, Cost of Operations & Maintenance Continues to Remain High
Sputtering Economic Growth Forcing Cut in Consumer Spending
Stringent Environmental Guidelines Hampering Growth
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Electric Generators: A Prelude
Types of Home Generators
Portable Home Generators
Standby Home Generators
Gas-Fueled Generators Vs Diesel-Fueled Generators
Electrostatic Generators
Electrostatic Induction
Faraday's Disk
Hazards of Using Generators
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Electrical Hazards
Fire Hazards
Generator Types
On the Basis of Design and Usage
On the Basis of Voltage Generated, Output Power, Cooling and Frame Size
Engine-Generators
Human Powered Electrical Generators
Vehicle-Mounted Generators
Wind or Water Powered Generators
Field Coils Generators
Dynamos
Magnetohydrodynamic Generators
Others
Components of a Generator
Functioning of a Generator
Selecting a Generator
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Residential Generator Marketplace: Highly Fragmented
Popular Models of Generators for Residential Applications (2018): Model, Wattage, and Key Features
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Products Innovations/Introductions
Honda Introduces New EU2200i Portable Inverter Generator
Caterpillar Introduces New Cat INV2000 and Cat RP12000E Generators
Briggs & Stratton Launches Q6500 QuietPower Series Inverter Generator
Briggs & Stratton Announces the First Bluetooth-Enabled Portable Generator
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Consumer Focus on Less Powerful, Smaller Units with Easy Portability and Affordable Pricing Drive Market Demand
Key Market Drivers in a Nutshell
Weather-Related Power Outages to Spur Demand for Portable Residential Generators
Power Outages in California to Fuel Residential Generator Demand
Recovery in Housing Starts Benefit Adoption of Residential Generators
Generators Remain Popular Backup Power Option among Homeowners
Standby Generators to Find Considerable Demand in Coming Years
Increased Add-ons Make Home Standby Generators an Attractive Proposition
Ease of Use - An Added Incentive
Environment-Friendly Residential Generators Witnessing Growth
Popular Residential Generator Models
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Recovering Residential Construction Propel Market Demand
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Steady Growth in Housing Starts Augur Well for Market Demand
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Eastern Europe Powering Residential Generator Market in the Region
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asian Countries: Potential Laden Markets for Residential Generators
Unpenetrated Southeast Asia Offer Huge Market Potential for Residential Generators
Market Drivers
Market Inhibitors
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Generator Market in China Continues to Witness Robust Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
Market Analysis
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.6.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41)
- The United States (24)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (8)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Africa (1)
