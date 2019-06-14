Philanthropist Rahim Hassanally takes a closer look at top-rated cancer charities and nonprofit organizations, as outlined by CharityWatch.

FAIRFIELD , CALIFORNIA, USA, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the Cancer Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, businessman and philanthropist Rahim Hassanally , an automotive industry professional based between California and Texas, takes a closer look at some of America's leading cancer charities."Top-rated by CharityWatch, charities and organizations such as the Cancer Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation generally spend more than three-quarters of their budgets on programs," reveals Hassanally, "and spend $25-or-less to raise every $100 in public support."The same charities are also confirmed as not holding excessive assets in reserve, and have met CharityWatch's governance benchmarks, according to Hassanally. Other organizations and charities top-rated by CharityWatch include the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund, the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and the Prevent Cancer Foundation."CharityWatch, formerly known as the American Institute of Philanthropy, was created in 1992 to provide information regarding the financial efficiency, governance, accountability, and fundraising efforts of charities in the United States," Hassanally explains. "It remains America's most independent and assertive charity watchdog," he adds. CharityWatch, according to the organization itself, is wholly dedicated to exposing nonprofit abuses and advocates in the interests of donors."From the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, these and other, similar charities, organizations, and foundations are all absolutely vital in raising funds for research into the diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and cure of many forms of cancer, both here in the United States and globally," says Hassanally.A devoted advocate for breast cancer awareness, philanthropist Rahim Hassanally is a keen supporter of a wide range of nonprofit charities and organizations, and has further contributed heavily toward national and international disaster relief efforts in recent years. Hassanally also frequently contributes toward his local air force base and homeless shelters."I believe that it's important," he adds, wrapping up, "that we all give what we can, including volunteering our time, to the nation's many invaluable cancer and other charities and foundations, plus regional good causes and initiatives dedicated to supporting our local communities." Rahim Hassanally is a Governor of California appointed Department of Motor Vehicles New Motor Vehicle Board member, a member of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, and a board member of the American International Automobile Dealers Association. An accomplished sportsman, a keen advocate for breast cancer awareness, and a supporter of a wide variety of nonprofit organizations, charities, and other good causes, Texas-native Hassanally's professional accolades include making the Automotive News 'Top 40 Under 40' list and receiving recognition as the 18th annual Urban Wheel Awards 'Urban Dealer of the Year.'CharityWatch is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, or for further details on the rating criteria and methodology to which CharityWatch adheres, visit https://www.charitywatch.org/



