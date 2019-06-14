Global Prenatal Diagnostics Markets: 2015-2019 Review & Forecast to 2022 with Profiles on 43 Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prenatal Diagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prenatal Diagnostics in US$ Million.



The report profiles 43 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prenatal Testing: An Introductory Prelude

The Rationale for Prenatal Genetic Testing

Steady Growth Projected Over the Coming Years for Prenatal Testing

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Increased Healthcare Spending

Progressive Momentum in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Transforms Prenatal Testing Landscape

Major Factors Influencing Penetration of NIPT

NIPT Eliminates Risks & Uncertainty of Conventional Procedures

Replacing Screening Tests - A More Conceivable Change through NIPT

Diversity in NIPT Usage on the Cards

Benefits Outweigh Snags in NIPT Tests

Whole Genome Sequencing Technology in NIPT

DNA - More Ideal Target for NIPT Analysis than Whole Cells

Conventional Invasive Techniques Loose Sheen

Chromosomal Abnormalities Lead the Prenatal Testing Space

Chromosomal Abnormalities - A Substantial Economic Burden

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Significant Opportunities in Down's Syndrome Testing

List of Select Screening Tests Available for T21 Screening and Confirmation

Beyond Down's Syndrome - Need to Test Additional Targets Crucial

Trisomy 18 or Edward's Syndrome

Trisomy 13 or Patau Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis Screening and Diagnosis

Cystic Fibrosis Screening Market - Highly Fragmented

ACOG and ACGM Recommendations Boost Demand for Prenatal CF Testing

Prenatal Testing Crucial to Detect Risk of Huntington's Disease

Increasing Congenital Disorder Incidence - Key Driver for Prenatal Diagnostics

Prenatal Testing - Effective Way of Alleviating Syphilis Related Deaths and Stillbirths

Molecular Diagnostics Widen Scope & Span of Prenatal Testing

NGS & MPS - Enabling Shorter Time to Test Results

Microarray-Based Prenatal Testing Gathers Steam

Sequencing in Prenatal Testing - A Potential High Growth Market

Ultrasound - An Indispensable Combination with Blood Based Screening Tests

New Sub-Targets on the Anvil for Ultrasound-Based Screening

Counseling - An Imperative Measure Before and After Prenatal Testing

Role of Prenatal Testing in Managing Preterm Births

Lower Sensitivity & Specificity of Existing Tests - A Case for New Tests on the Anvil

High Sensitivity Serum Tests May Not Have Many Takers

Ballooning Global Female Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Issues & Challenges

Prenatal Diagnostics: Treading Sensitive Ethical Issues

Controversy Related to Incidental Findings of Prenatal Tests

Opposition to NIPT Technique - A Significant Hurdle to Adoption

Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Testing for Monogenetic Disease

Dearth of Genetic Counselors - A Major Hurdle for Genetic Testing



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Prenatal Testing

Factors Considered for Recommending Prenatal Tests

Types of Prenatal Testing

Prenatal Screening Tests

Evolution of Screening Tests

Ultrasound

Types of Ultrasound

Ultrasound Examination Types and Use in Prenatal Screening of Fetus

Triple Screen Test

Quad Screen Test

Prenatal Diagnostic Tests

Chorionic Villus Sampling

The Procedure

Risks

Amniocentesis

The Procedure

Risks

Cordocentesis

Procedure

Risks

Overview of Current Analysis Methods for Invasive Tests

Comparison of Competitive Technologies Employed in Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis

Major Technologies Used in Analyzing Invasive Procedure-Derived Samples

Karyotyping

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Digital PCR - Entering the Realm of Fetal Aneuploidy Detection

Lower Fetal DNA Percentage Stifles Progression in Digital PCR Utility Research

Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostic Tests

A Review of Prenatal Screening & Diagnostic Testing Methods



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the World Prenatal Diagnostics Market

Competition Intensifies in the NIPT Vertical

Select Companies Marketing/Developing NIPT Tests

Sequenom - A Major Player in the Non-Invasive Test Space

Overview of Sequenom NIPT Tests

MaterniT21

SensiGene Fetal RhD

Sequenom's Prenatal Diagnostics Portfolio in a Nutshell

Patent Wars in the NIPT Space

The Changing Regulatory Paradigm of LDT

Verifi Becomes the First Commercial Test in the Landscape of LDTs

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Prenatal Testing Market (2013-2018)



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Approvals/Launches

Angle Achieves Positive Results for Parsortix in NIPT

Counsyl Bags Regulatory Approval for Counsyl Prelude Prenatal Screen in New York

BGI Receives Thai FDA's Import Certificate for BGISEQ-500 and NIFTY Kit

Illumina Receives CE Mark for Expanded VeriSeq NIPT Analysis Software in EU

Baylor Genetics Introduces PreSeek Non-Invasive Prenatal Multi-Gene Sequencing Screen

BGI Bags CE Certification for NIFTY Test Kit for Fetal Chromosome Aneuploidy



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Myriad Genetics Snaps Up Counsyl

Berry Genomics and Prenetics to Establish Joint Venture Firm

10x Genomics Teams Up with Berry Genomics

Illumina Inks NIPT Deal with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Konica Minolta Establishes Konica Minolta Precision Medicine

ANGLE Teams Up with QIAGEN NV

BGI Collaborates with Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute

Illumina Leads the Launch of CAPS

Progenity Bags New Funding

Konica Minolta Acquires Ambry Genetics

Eurofins Scientific Acquires GATC Biotech

LifeCodexx Teams Up with LifeCell in India



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Prenatal Diagnostics

Popularity of Screening & ACOG Guidelines Sink Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis Volumes

Leading NIPT Vendors

7.2 Canada

7.3 Japan

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 France

7.4.2 Germany

7.4.3 Italy

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Prospects Remain Positive for Prenatal Testing

Increasing Need for Less Risky Prenatal Diagnostic Methods in the UK

7.4.5 Spain

7.4.6 Russia

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for Prenatal Testing

Uptrend in IVD Sales Augurs Well for Market Growth

7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Prenatal Testing Makes Robust Inroads into the Vast Chinese Market

Laboratory Equipment & Supplies Sector in China: An Overview

7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Potential Opportunities for Prenatal Testing in India

Indian Lab Equipment & Supplies Market: An Overview

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idcan0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

