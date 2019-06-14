Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights 2019: Marketed, Clinical and Preclinical Molecules Available / Being Developed

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Disease: Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Alzheimer's Disease Market: Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights report provides an extensive study on the marketed, clinical and preclinical molecules available / being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.



Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition characterized by progressive memory loss, cognitive dysfunction and dementia. Currently, it is the most commonly reported neurodegenerative disorder across the world, and the sixth leading cause of death in the US. It was estimated that, in 2018, nearly 5.7 million Americans (considering all age groups) were living with Alzheimer's disease. During the same year, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias were projected to be responsible for a healthcare burden amounting to USD 277 billion, in the US.



Considering that only a limited range of diagnosis, treatment and disease management solutions are presently available, this segment of the healthcare industry is presently faced with a pressing need for accurate diagnostic (predictive) tests and efficient treatment options that have the capability to slow the progression of the condition.



Despite extensive research aimed at comprehending the etiopathogenesis of Alzheimer's disease, only six drugs have been approved since 1996 for treatment. The rate of failure of drugs being developed for treating Alzheimer's disease is alarming (~99.6%) and is even higher than that reported for cancer (~81%). Most of the existing therapeutic options have proven inadequate in arresting the progression of the disease and long term management of associated symptoms.



Currently, several stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry are engaged in efforts to develop various types of disease-modifying interventions and drug/therapy candidates that offer symptomatic relief. In fact, multiple initiatives by start-ups are being backed by venture capital and other strategic investors. In the coming years, the market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace as more novel solutions clear clinical evaluation and get commercialized.



Scope of the Report



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. An Overview of Alzheimer's Disease

3.1.1. Epidemiology

3.1.2. Symptoms of the Disease

3.1.3. Causes of Alzheimer's Disease

3.1.4. Stages of Alzheimer's Disease

3.2. Alzheimer's Disease Research: Government Initiatives and Programs

3.3. Management of Alzheimer's Disease

3.3.1. Interventional Therapies

3.3.2. Non-Interventional Therapies

3.3.2.1. Behavior Management

3.3.2.2. Healthy Living

3.3.2.3. Creating a Safe and a Supportive Environment

3.4. Future Perspectives



4. PIPELINE REVIEW: MARKETED AND CLINICAL DRUGS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Alzheimer's Disease Therapy: Marketed and Development Pipeline

4.3. Alzheimer's Disease Therapy: Pipeline Analysis

4.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.3.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule

4.3.3. Analysis by Target Stage of Disease

4.3.4. Analysis by Type of Treatment

4.3.5. Analysis by Mechanism of Action

4.3.6. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.3.7. Analysis by Dosing Frequency

4.3.8. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.3.9. Analysis by Path to Clinic

4.3.10. Grid Analysis: Distribution by Type of Therapy, Phase of Development and Path to Clinic

4.4. Alzheimer's Disease Therapy: List of Drug Developers

4.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.4.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

4.4.3. Leading Developers

4.4.4. Grid Analysis: Distribution by Location, Size of Industry Players and Mechanism of Action of Pipeline Drugs

4.4.5. Analysis by Geography



5. ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE: UNMET NEEDS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Unmet Needs Associated with Alzheimer's Disease

5.2.1. Analysis of Data from Patient Blogs

5.2.1.1. Methodology

5.2.1.2. Key Insights

5.2.2. Analysis of Data from Published Literature

5.2.2.1. Methodology

5.2.2.2. Key Insights

5.2.3. Analysis of Data from Social Media Platforms

5.2.3.1. Methodology

5.2.3.2. Key Insights

5.2.4. Expert Opinions

5.2.4.1. Rudy Tanzi, Professor of Neurology, Harvard University

5.2.4.2. Samuel Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder, Wren Therapeutics

5.2.4.3. Brandon Brock, Chiropractic Neurologist / Staff Clinician, Cerebrum Health Centers

5.2.4.4. Ronald C Petersen, Director, Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Disease Research Center and the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging

5.2.4.5. Neal Barnard, Founding President, The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

5.2.4.6. Peter V Rabins, Proffesor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicines

5.2.4.7. Joe Dispenza, International Lecturer / Professor, Quantum University

5.2.4.8. Freda Lewis-Hall, Chief Medical Officer, Pfizer

5.2.4.9. Dheeraj Roy, Professor, The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

5.2.4.10. Joseph Jebelli, Neuroscientist and Author

5.2.5. Summary of Key Unmet Needs associated with Alzheimer's Disease



6. CASE STUDY: TERMINATED DRUGS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Alzheimer's Disease Therapy: List of Terminated Drugs

6.2.1. Distribution of Drugs by Year of Discontinuation

6.2.2. Distribution by Phase of Discontinuation

6.2.3. Distribution by Mechanism of Action

6.2.4. Distribution of Terminated Drugs by Type of Indication

6.2.5. Distribution by Reason for Termination

6.2.6. Distribution by Affiliated Stakeholders

6.3. Alzheimer's Disease: List of Terminated Clinical Trials

6.3.1. Distribution of Study Start Year and Year of Termination of Clinical Trials

6.3.2. Distribution on Trial Region(s)

6.4. Concluding Remarks



7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Methodology

7.3. Alzheimer's Disease: List of Publications

7.3.1. Analysis by Type of Study

7.3.2. Analysis by Study Objective

7.3.3. Analysis by Type of Therapeutic Targets

7.3.4. Key Journals



8. PARTNERSHIP AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Alzheimer's Disease: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.3.3. Analysis by Focus Area

8.3.4. Regional Analysis

8.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships



9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Types of Funding

9.3. Funding and Investment Analysis

9.3.1. Analysis by Number of Instances

9.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

9.3.4. Analysis by Amount Invested across Different Types of Molecules

9.3.5. Regional Analysis by Amount Invested

9.3.6. Most Active Players

9.3.7. Most Active Investors

9.4. Concluding Remarks



10. NON-PHARMACOLOGICAL INTERVENTIONS AND DIAGNOSTICS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Non-Pharmacological Interventions for Alzheimer's Disease

10.2.1. Cognition / Emotion-Oriented Interventions

10.2.1.1. Reminiscence Therapy

10.2.1.2. Simulated Presence Therapy

10.2.2. Sensory Stimulation-based Interventions

10.2.2.1. Virtual Reality

10.2.2.2. Music Therapy

10.2.2.3. Light Therapy

10.2.2.4. Aromatherapy

10.2.2.5. Reflexology

10.2.3. Other Psychosocial Interventions

10.2.3.1. Animal-Assisted Therapy

10.3. Alzheimer's Disease Therapy: List of Companies Offering Non-Pharmacological Interventions and Diagnostic Tests



11. ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE THERAPY: CONCLUDING REMARKS



12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Cognition Therapeutics

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Interview Transcript: Kenneth Moch, President and Chief Executive Officer

12.3. ICB International

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Ram Bhatt, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yas5ky

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Alzheimer's Disease Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.