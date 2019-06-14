Global Flight Simulator Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach $10.32 Bn by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.5%, 2018-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flight Simulator Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Flight Simulator market is expected to reach $10.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018 to 2026



The flight simulator is the device or equipment that creates an artificial environment and flight for the training of the pilot and other purposes. Flight simulation is one of the best forms of virtual reality. growing need to train new pilots due to increase in air traffic across the globe, adoption of virtual training for pilots to ensure aviation safety and need for cost-cutting of pilot training are some of the major factors fuelling the market growth. However, High Complexity of Flight Simulator Systems is hampering the market.



On the basis of application, the commercial application segment has a significant market growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by the rising demand for commercial pilots owing to high air passenger growth.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Flight Simulator Market, By Type of Flight

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Unmanned Aircraft Simulator

5.3 Fixed Wing Simulator

5.4 Rotary Wing Simulator



6 Global Flight Simulator Market, By Commercial Flight Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Full Flight Simulator

6.3 Fixed Based Simulator

6.4 Flight Training Devices

6.5 Other Commercial Flight Components



7 Global Flight Simulator Market, By Military Flight Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Full Flight Simulator

7.3 Flight Training Devices

7.4 Full Flight Mission Simulator

7.5 Other Military Flight Component



8 Global Flight Simulator Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Maintenance & Repair Services



9 Global Flight Simulator Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Military



10 Global Flight Simulator Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 FlightSafety International

12.2 Rockwell Collins

12.3 CAE

12.4 Thales

12.5 L3 Link Simulation and Training

12.6 Alenia Aeronautica

12.7 Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc

12.8 Meggitt Training Systems

12.9 VirTra Systems

12.10 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

12.11 Cassidian

12.12 Boeing

12.13 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

12.14 ZedaSoft, Inc.

12.15 DiSTI

12.16 Fidelity Technologies Corporation

12.17 HAVELSAN

12.18 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.19 SaaB



