Washington Elite A.I. Blockchain Summit Pre-Conference Events Include Rally, Street Teams And Airdrops

The Washington Elite Summit bringing some of the biggest names in the crypto space who will be presenting classes, keynote addresses and more

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The U.S. capital hosts some of the world’s best and brightest minds in crypto, artificial intelligence and identity June 21 - 22 during the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit – Self Sovereign Identity Edition in Washington, D.C.





Held in the Cambria Hotel Washington, DC Convention Center, this premier conference will showcase some of the biggest names and most exciting innovations in blockchain, AI and Identity. Exhibitors from all over the world will represent everything from augmented reality games where users find and claim real digital coins via the AIRCOINS smartphone app to a Hitting Your Hardcap workshop by DisPRuptive. Virginia startup, CYBR Token will be on-hand with Coineal, one of the industry’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges that is performing their Initial Exchange Offering (IEO).



New Speakers Added

The exciting lineup of speakers at the conference will feature the likes of Valentin Preobrazhenskiy of LA Token, world renowned hacker, John McAfee, space pioneer, Rick Tumlinson, Liberland President, Vit Jedlicka, Brian Park of SparkLabs, Dennis O’Neal of Digimax, GlobalBoost CEO, Bruce Porter Jr and many others. Topics discussed by the speakers will range from artificial intelligence to identity, augmented reality and virtual reality to STOs, IEOs, KYC and blockchain.



Airdrops, Classes and Pre-Summit Rally

Blockchain Classes will be taught by industry experts and government regulators for those interested in learning how to mine Bitcoin, send crypto over SMS/text, stake coins, run nodes and the enterprise/government uses of this transformative technology. There are a variety of top projects like MingleChain, KUBOCoin and MediLives performing airdrops, as well so attendees can accumulate free digital assets simply by attending. PopularCoin will do a massive 5% airdrop of their total supply split between all attendees at the summit. Bitcoin and Litecoin mascots to hit the streets of DC today promoting the summit and there is a FREE Pre-Summit Rally this evening Friday, June 14th 7pm-10pm at the Cambria Hotel Bar.



Startup Cup

Additional events at the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit will include the “Startup Cup,” which will allow selected startups to pitch to a pool of blockchain, AI, AR and VR investors and to gain exposure through the conference’s marketing campaign. Multiple free exchange listings are to be awarded and private VC on the judging panel will exclusively advise, promote and possibly invest in the winning startups.



The conference will include poker and blackjack tables on Thursday June 20thas folks arrive and an ultra luxury rooftop after party on Friday the 21st, where attendees can meet and mingle with some of the biggest names in the digital asset space.



How to get tickets

Getting tickets for the Washington Elite Summit is easy we are accepting Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and GlobalBoost on the main WashingtonElite.com website and credit cards via the Washington_Elite.EventBrite.com page.

