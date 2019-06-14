NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK RECEIVES MORGAN STANLEY GRANT TO EXPAND PROGRAM DELIVERING NUTRITIOUS MEALS TO CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Funding will support programs that will help provide more than 127,000 pounds of healthy foods

Dallas, TX, June 14, 2019

The North Texas Food Bank today announced a $50,000 grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation to fund its School Pantry program, which provides a readily accessible source of healthy and nutritious food for children and their families in convenient and familiar locations such as a school. The food bank is one of 35 food banks that received funding from Morgan Stanley as part of a $1.25 Million gift to Feeding America® member food banks to help develop, launch, expand and sustain critical child nutrition programs.

“We are thrilled to receive this vital grant from Morgan Stanley in support of our efforts to help provide more nutritious meals to children and families,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Morgan Stanley is a terrific partner for our organization, and we are grateful for the support its employees have shown by donating their time and through generous contributions.”

To commemorate the grant award, employees from Morgan Stanley’s Plano branch volunteered at the North Texas Food Bank’s distribution center as part of Morgan Stanley’s “Feeding Kids Around the Clock” initiative, 24-hours of continuous employee volunteer activities around the world dedicated to raising awareness of childhood hunger. Building on the impact of last year’s event, which helped provide nearly two million meals in one day, Morgan Stanley employees noticed the difference one day of service can have on an organization, a community, and a child’s life.

“We are honored to help the North Texas Food Bank and join in its important fight against child hunger,” said Morgan Stanley Complex Manager Patrick Manion. “With an engaged employee base and a culture of giving back, our employees are delighted to be part of the Global Volunteer Month kick off with Feeding Kids Around the Clock at the North Texas Food Bank and extend our support to the children in our community.”

Since 2009, the Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to support food bank programs that help end hunger in the United States. In that time, Morgan Stanley has supported 117 food banks in 41 states with grants for child nutrition programs, and more recently, produce programs. For more than 50 years, Morgan Stanley has been committed to helping children get a healthy start in life and having access to food is essential to this mission.

“More than 12 million children in America live at risk of hunger,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “In order to solve hunger, we need strong partners that are willing to make long-term investments in our strategies. We are grateful to Morgan Stanley for their crucial support these last ten years.”

