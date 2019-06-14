Vietnam International Remittance Business and Investment Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a data-centric analysis of international remittance market dynamics in Vietnam to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of inbound and outbound international remittance flow. It provides a detailed view of remittance to and from each of the key states/regions. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.



Report Scope



International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Vietnam

By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume

By Average Value Per Transaction

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Vietnam

Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Inbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Vietnam

Analysis by age group of sender

Analysis by income of sender

Analysis by occupation of sender

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries

Analysis by purpose

International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis (Country to State/Region) in Vietnam

Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Vietnam

By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume

By Average Value Per Transaction

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Vietnam

Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Outbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Vietnam

Analysis by age group of sender

Analysis by income of sender

Analysis by occupation of sender

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries

Analysis by purpose

International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis (State/Region to Country) in Vietnam

Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions

Reason to Buy

Get in-depth understanding of international inbound remittance across key states/regions of Vietnam

Understand international outbound remittance from key states/regions to various countries

Understand market dynamics in value and volume terms

Get detailed view of consumer dynamics by income, occupation, age, and purpose

