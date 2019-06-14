There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,968 in the last 365 days.

Philippines International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities 2016-2025 by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-centric analysis of international remittance market dynamics in Philippines to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of inbound and outbound international remittance flow. It provides a detailed view of remittance to and from each of the key states/regions. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.

Report Scope

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Philippines

  • By Transaction Value
  • By Transaction Volume
  • By Average Value Per Transaction

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Philippines

  • Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Inbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Philippines

  • Analysis by age group of sender
  • Analysis by income of sender
  • Analysis by occupation of sender
  • Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries
  • Analysis by purpose

International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis (Country to State/Region) in Philippines

  • Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Philippines

  • By Transaction Value
  • By Transaction Volume
  • By Average Value Per Transaction

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Philippines

  • Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Outbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Philippines

  • Analysis by age group of sender
  • Analysis by income of sender
  • Analysis by occupation of sender
  • Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries
  • Analysis by purpose

International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis (State/Region to Country) in Philippines

  • Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions

Reason to Buy

  • Get in-depth understanding of international inbound remittance across key states/regions of Philippines
  • Understand international outbound remittance from key states/regions to various countries
  • Understand market dynamics in value and volume terms
  • Get detailed view of consumer dynamics by income, occupation, age, and purpose

