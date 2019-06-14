“Global human microbiome therapeutics market set to grow to $1bn by 2024,” according to Visiongain

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new Pharma Report Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Forecast 2019-2029: Gastrointestinal Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Dermatological Conditions and other disorders.

A specialist sector within the overall pharmaceutical industry, the human microbiome-therapeutic market is dominated by a relatively small number of companies. The market holds enormous opportunities for growth in key therapeutic areas. Some of the Phase III drugs are expected to be launched in the first half of the forecast period, while few Phase II drugs are expected to be launched in second half of the forecast period. We expect growth in all key sectors of the market during the forecast period.

This report profiled the selected companies: 4D Pharma, AOBiome Therapeutics, C3J Therapeutics, Caelus Health, Enterome Bioscience, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Finch Therapeutics/Crestovo, IGEN BIOTECH GROUP, Immuron, Intrexon Corporation, MaaT Pharma, MatriSys Biosystem and other companies.

The lead analyst commented that “The prime opportunity for microbiome therapeutics is to fulfil the unmet clinical needs in various indications. The current therapies in some of the indication may provide symptomatic relief but cannot cure the disease or have adverse side effects. The microbiome industry is in nascent stage but developing rapidly. The first human microbiome therapeutics is expected to launch in 2020. Various clinical data suggests that the use of microbiome-based therapies is likely to cause fewer side effects than the use of traditional pharmaceuticals, further enhancing their market potential.”

