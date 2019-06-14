Rapid Approval of Pipeline Drugs to Augment Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market – TMR

Rising Consumption of Opioids for Chronic Pain Stokes Growth

Albany, New York, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opioids are drugs, which when used in a certain proportion, work as pain killers and medicines for medical ailments, such as diarrhea and coughing. However, consumption of these drugs also causes constipation in patients. To treat these conditions, several drugs are in their trial stage that are expected to boost the global opioid induced constipation treatment market. Until now, there are not enough stable options in the medical sector to treat constipation caused due to opioid consumption. However, rising approval rate of pipeline drugs are anticipated to work in favor of opioid induced constipation treatment market , globally.

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global opioid induced constipation treatment market is prognosticated to grow at a robust CAGR of 31.2% within the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. The global market in 2016 was valued around worth of US$731.2 mn , which is likely to grow around US$4.8 bn by the end of forecast period.

Request to View Sample of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6862

Rising Awareness about Availability of Opioids to Fuel Market Growth

Stats by American Academy of Pain Medicine show that in 2013, around 100 million people in the US suffered from opioid induced constipation. The experts also stated that, this figure is likely to rise with the increasing number of people consuming opioids in the form of recreational drugs. Owing to an increasing awareness about availability of a wide range of opioid medicines, people have started utilizing them as long-term treatment for severe pains. This number of opioid consuming people is increasing globally, especially in North America, fueling the demand in opioid induced constipation treatment market.

However, the OIC treatment firms are anticipated to face a competition from standard laxative manufacturing firms. Several healthcare firms still prefer conventional laxatives to treat OIC. This is foreseen to restrict market’s growth to some extent. However, with the advent of pipeline drugs and their approval, the opioid induced constipation treatment market is foreseen to grow by leaps and bounds in coming years.

Request PDF Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6862

North America Consumption of OIC Treatment Trumps Other Regions

North America has always taken up a large chunk of the global consumption of opioid induced constipation treatment drugs. By the end of 2023, North America alone is expected to generate US$4.05 bn of the global revenue from opioid induced constipation treatments. This region also leads in terms of growth rate of demand, owing to the large percentage of population that consumes opioid drugs and suffers from OIC. This comes from a high number of patients that are suffering from chronic diseases and are resorting to opioids.

Additionally, the penetration of opioid induced constipation treatments is very low in other regions as compared to North America. This could be the reason for the high disparity of consumption rates between regions. At the moment, North America dominates in terms of opioid consumption. According to the ASIPP, the U.S. alone consumes close to 80% of the global supply of opioids.

Request For Discount On This Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=6862

Mu-opioid Receptor Antagonists to Overtake Chloride Channel Activators by 2023

Till the end of 2016, chloride channel activators are expected to be the more popular drug class of opioid induced constipation treatments. This trend will continue for the coming years, but in time it is predicted that mu-opioid receptor antagonists will take the leading role among drug classes. A key reason for the popularity of chloride channel activators is the high level of sales of Amitiza ever since it was approved in 2013 and used specifically for opioid induced constipation treatment.

The review presented here is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled “Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market: (Mu-opioid Receptor Antagonist, Chloride Channel Activator, and Others; Solid, Semi-solid, and Liquid): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2023.”

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/host-cell-contaminant-testing-market.html





- Insomnia Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/insomnia-treatment-market.html





- Neuropathic Pain Management Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neuropathic-pain-management-market.html

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Contact



Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany, NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.