Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Fraser Institute will release Alberta school rankings Saturday, June 15

CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, June 15, the Fraser Institute will release both the Report Card on Alberta’s Elementary Schools 2019 and the Report Card on Alberta’s Secondary Schools 2019, the go-to sources for measuring school improvement.



/EIN News/ -- The Report Cards offers parents information they can’t easily get anywhere else by showing which Alberta schools have improved or fallen behind, based on indicators derived from provincewide test results.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on June 15 at 5:00 a.m. Mountain.

The complete results for all schools will also be available at www.compareschoolrankings.org .

