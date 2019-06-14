There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,974 in the last 365 days.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Purchase of Securities by Director

ST. HELIER, Jersey, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that it received notice today that Steve Curtis, a director and the Chief Executive Officer, has purchased a total of 3,500 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP4.10 each.  Following this transaction, Mr Curtis has an interest in 164,882 shares in the Company representing approximately 1.53 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia. 

/EIN News/ -- Note:  This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

           
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
           
a) Name   Steve Curtis    
           
2 Reason for the notification
           
a) Position/status   Director and Chief Executive Officer    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment   Initial notification    
           
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
           
a) Name   Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc    
           
b) LEI   21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51    
           
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value    
           
  Identification code   JE00BF0XVB15    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Purchase of securities    
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price(s) Volume(s)  
      GBP4.10 3,500  
           
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume   3,500    
           
  - Price   GBP4.10    
           
e) Date of the transaction   14 June 2019    
           
f) Place of the transaction   AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc    
           
           

