Inner-City Youth Vocational Program Journey Soaring IMPACT Celebrates 2019 Graduates

Vocational Program Catapults Inner-City Youth Into Lucrative Careers

Who:

Journey Steel, a certified minority and woman-owned construction company based in Cincinnati will be celebrating its third graduating class and welcoming its fourth class this month. Journey Steel gives back to the community by providing career opportunities for disadvantaged inner-city youth. Journey Steel President Barb Smith, with her business partner Tom Garten, founded the company’s non-profit arm Journey Soaring IMPACT, an inner-city vocational training program for underprivileged youth, to introduce them to lucrative careers in the ironworking trade. The program works in collaboration with the Iron Workers Local 44 in Cincinnati. The 2019 graduates will begin their careers at Iron Workers Local 44 as apprentices.

Journey Steel ranked high, two years in a row, in the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses list. Recently, the Small Business Administration honored Journey Steel with the 2019 Spark Award, which recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate a higher level of character, generate a culture that is authentic and true to mission, and connect with the community.

When:

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

2:00p.m.-3:00p.m. EST

Where:

Journey Steel, Inc.

7660 Production Drive

Cincinnati, OH 45237

What:

Journey Steel President Barb Smith and co-founder Tom Garten will present the graduates their certificates of completion from the State of Ohio. A special National Signing Day for the graduates will follow the ceremony. Some members of the Cincinnati City Council will be in attendance among other dignitaries.

Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) is a partnership designed to identify and expand work opportunities for ironworkers and their employers.

