Charlotte Workers Assembly and Community Coalitions to Call for Economic Mobility

Community Coalitions Urge Ivanka Trump-Led Advisory Board To Uphold Apprenticeship Standards

Who:

The American Workforce Policy Advisory Board will be meeting in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday. Ivanka Trump will lead the discussion, showing support for the Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs) Trump Administration created through an executive order in 2017.

IRAPs will not be held to the same safety and quality standards and scrutiny as the time-tested Registered Apprenticeship program. The IRAP model would be based on program sponsors’ self-reporting without government oversight. IRAPs lack Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) regulations, a standardized pay scale with regularly scheduled increases, set graduation dates, and sufficient safety and quality standards. Lack of EEO requirements would put underserved communities at a disadvantage. The IRAP model would undermine employer confidence in the apprenticeship system, turning out large numbers of “apprentices” trained in loosely regulated programs with inadequate quality and safety standards.

Community coalitions led by Charlotte Workers Assembly will gather at the Foundation For the Carolinasto urge American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and Ivanka Trump to uphold apprenticeship standards that ensure economic mobility for all.



When:

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST



Where:

Foundation For the Carolinas

220 N. Tryon Street

Charlotte, N.C.



What:

Apprenticeship programs must create equal opportunities for all to expand skills and ensure economic mobility. The board’s recommendations should create more opportunities for women, people of color, differently-abled people, and other underrepresented groups. Loosely regulated apprenticeship programs created to serve as a pipelines for low-skill, cheap labor threaten construction safety and quality standards and economic mobility for all.

Join us at the Foundations of the Carolinas to send a strong message that our jobs, education, and safety must not be compromised!

Contact Sara Schuttloffel at sschuttloffel@impact-net.org or (202) 383-4885 for all media inquiries.

The Iron Workers represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in shops.

