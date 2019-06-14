Automotive Seat Market to Reach $101.39 Billion, Globally, by 2025 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increasing sales of luxurious vehicles in developing countries along with the need for lightweight seat frame and climate-controlled seat technology fueling the global automotive seat market.

Portland, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global automotive seat market size was valued at $71,651.20 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $101.39 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the market of the automotive seat is fueled by the increasing sales of luxurious vehicles in developing countries along with the need for lightweight seat frame and climate-controlled seat technology. However, a slowdown in the sales and production of automobiles and volatility in the prices restrict the growth of automotive seat market. Nevertheless, the growing popularity of autonomous vehicles and increasing demand for animal products free vehicles offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4761

The fabric segment to remain dominant through 2018–2025



Fabric segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the automotive seat market, on the basis of trim material, throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for nylon and polyester typed fabric material for various interior applications of vehicle supplemented with innovation in fabric material have boosted the growth of the segment.

The passenger car segment to lead till 2025

The passenger car segment is expected to retain its top status during the forecast period. Based on vehicle type, this segment held three-fourth of the total market share in 2017. Rising demand for vehicles such as mid-range sedans, sedans, and luxury sedans among others, and increasing disposable income create lucrative opportunities for fabric material for passenger vehicles which, in turn, has increased the need of automotive seats used in passenger cars.

The Asia-Pacific region to rule the roost

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region contributed the highest revenue in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The key drivers for this growth included rising adoption of fabric material in automotive, increase in vehicle sales, focus on developing newer products, and government initiative & investments in emerging economies.

Enquire for Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4761

Key market players



The key players analyzed in the automotive seat market include Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, Tachi-s Co., Ltd., Faurecia, Adient plcand. GENTHERM, TS Tech Co., Ltd. Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc, and NHK Spring Co., Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.