Surfactants Market to be worth US$28.83 Bn by 2023; Rising Demand for Personal Care Products to Augment Demand - TMR

Global Leaders Face Tough Competition as the Demand for Surfactants Market Increases by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2%, explains TMR

Albany, New York, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surfactants market is extremely competitive and fragmented due to presence of many players in the market, says an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Some of the eminent players in the global surfactants market include Clariant International Ltd., P&G Chemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, and Archer Daniels Midland Company. These players are focusing on introducing new products and new innovations to penetrate into the global market. The competition is expected to intensify with the number of increasing players in the market in the near future.

Ever increasing demand for personal care products is expected to provide ample growth potential to the global surfactants market during the forecast period. The global surfactants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. The global surfactants market is projected to reach the estimation of US$28.83 bn by the end of 2023.

In terms of region, the global surfactants market is projected to be ruled by Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be accounted to rising demand for surfactants. Alternatively, Latin America and Middle East & Africa is also predicted to exhibit a promising growth in the upcoming years. The growth in these regions is attributable to rising demand for personal care products and requirement for households. On the basis of application, the global surfactants market is segmented into household detergents, personal care, leather and textile, food processing, oilfield chemicals, and institutional and industrial care. Of these, the institutional and industrial segment is likely to dominate the global surfactants market during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be due to an increasing number of industries – a consequential effects of rapid industrialization.

New Product Advancement to Boost Growth

Due to the presence of many players in the market, new technological and product advancements are taking place in the market. The new products with latest technology are expected to increase the demand for surfactants. Additionally, there is rising demand from households for detergents to carry out upkeep of cleanliness around the house. Moreover, rising research and development activities and emergence of various new technologies are projected to offer a substantial boost to the surfactant market. Thus, the global surfactants market is likely to grow at a steady rate in the near future.

Increasing Awareness to Promote Global Surfactants Market

There has been increasing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness across all ages and segments of the society. This increases the demand for hygienic personal care products from both young and old population. Also, rising demand for convenience food is increasing the demand for surfactants such as emulsifiers in the food sector. All these factors are expected to drive the global surfactants market towards expansion in the upcoming years.

Further, rising demand for surfactant from industrial sector and ever increasing demand for apparels in textile industry, and rising demand for leather accessories such as shoes, wallets, purse, and belts are expected to increase the requirement for surfactants too. Hence, the global surfactant market is expected to observe a healthy growth during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations on solvent-based surfactants are expected to hinder the growth in the global surfactant market in the upcoming years. Nonetheless, the rising awareness and demand about sustainable surfactants is projected to drive the global surfactant market to expand in the near future.

This review is based upon the TMR report titled, “Surfactants (Anionic, Cationic, Non-ionic, Amphoteric, and Others)) Market for Household Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Care, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Textile & Leather, and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023.”

The global surfactants market is segmented into:

Types

Anionic

Cationic

Non- ionic

Amphoteric

Applications

Household Detergents

Personal Care

Industrial & Institutional Care

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemicals

Textile & Leather

Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

