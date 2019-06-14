Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Registered to Cultivate Industrial Hemp in San Diego County, California

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GRYN" or the “Company"), an innovative, science-driven premium cannabis cultivation and branding enterprise, announces it has secured from the County of San Diego Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures a registration for industrial hemp cultivation as a grower.



The California Industrial Hemp Farming Act authorizes the commercial production of industrial hemp in California. As a registered grower in the county of San Diego, Green Hygienics lengthens its stride in the California cannabis market and expands the Company’s cultivation capabilities to multiple states ( http://nnw.fm/H0ugq ).



“On course with our pursuit of worldwide traction, we are pleased to gain ground in California, where the cannabis industry continues to bear considerable opportunity,” says Green Hygienics Vice President of Business Development Matt Dole.



About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.



Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) is a full-scope, premium cannabis company with more than 25 years of experience in agricultural science and innovation. Green Hygienics is establishing itself as a leader in the advancement of science-driven cannabis cultivation systems. The Company’s business model includes: generating revenues from the cultivation and sales of premium grade cannabis products; developing and licensing valuable IP; creating trusted global consumer brands; and making strategic acquisitions. Its broader focus is on profitability and creating extraordinary value on behalf of Company shareholders.



For more information, visit: www.GreenHygienicsHoldings.com



Safe Harbor Statements



Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates," "intends" or "believes," or that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the ability to locate and acquire suitable interests in alternative medicine manufacturing operations on terms acceptable to the Company, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, accidents, labor disputes, acts of God and other risks of the alternative medicine industry including, without limitation, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or permits, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this news release are reasonable; however, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Company Contact:



Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

1.855.802.0299 Toll Free

IR@GreenHygienicsHoldings.com



Corporate Communications:



NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.