Digital Ally Enters into Multi-Year Agreement With the Kansas City Chiefs

Digital Ally to Provide Kansas City Chiefs Security Personnel with Body-Worn Cameras

Lenexa, KS, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announces a multi-year agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Inc. to provide the Chiefs’ security personnel with its innovative body-worn video cameras and cloud based storage software to document interactions between security personnel and guests. This agreement demonstrates a proactive movement in the industry to implement liability protection strategies for stadium and team owners.

As an industry leader in video solution products, Digital Ally will provide the Kansas City Chiefs with a full turn-key video solution before, during and after events at Arrowhead Stadium. A dedicated team of Digital Ally technicians will attend every event to properly train personnel, check-in and out equipment, manage software and provide additional assistance. Video captured from Digital Ally’s body-worn video cameras will be uploaded to its VuVault storage cloud powered by Amazon Web Services and retained for a specific amount of time.

Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, stated “Video evidence is needed in interactions between security personnel and guests and our flexible line of products provides a solution that is scalable based on the size of the event. We are thrilled to work with such a respected organization not only in Kansas City but nationwide.”

“In an effort to continue to create a safe and positive experience for our fans, we recognized the value of implementing Digital Ally’s video solution products. After field testing different solutions, we identified Digital Ally as the complete Body Camera provider in terms of hardware, back-end service and support,” said Jeff Miller, Chiefs Vice President of Security.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

