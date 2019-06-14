Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. Featured in NetworkNewsAudio Broadcast on Growth of Indonesian Nickel Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Pacific Rim Cobalt Corporation announces the availability of an audio press release titled, “Swelling Battery Demand Keeps Indonesian Nickel Sector Strong.”



To hear the NetworkNewsWire Audio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/keQx6.

To read the full editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/gO4b4.

The past twenty years has seen the demand for battery materials rise like never before. This upward movement has created an opportunity for countries with rich nickel deposits, such as Indonesia. By reforming laws and opening up the sector to foreign investors, these countries are seeing a boost to their economies and growing influence on the global stage. The growing demand also creates promising potential for savvy companies who are willing to seize the opportunity to mine Indonesia’s mineral wealth.

To make the most of this market, Pacific Rim Cobalt has been operating in Indonesia, the largest nickel-producing nation in the world. With cobalt being a byproduct of nickel production, Indonesia remains in the running to potentially become the largest source of this critical battery mineral outside of Africa.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.

Pacific Rim Cobalt is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.PacificRimCobalt.com .

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR) . These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.