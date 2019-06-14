Luxury Travel Market to Grow at 7.4% CAGR to Hit USD 354.7 Bn By 2025 – Insights on Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Recent Developments, Economic Impact, Growth Drivers and Challenges: Adroit Market Research

Increasing preference towards adventure trips to drive the global luxury travel market. Europe dominated the market with a share of nearly 37% in 2017. A huge number of tourist destinations, high disposable incomes as well as friendly governmental policies for tourists are some key factors driving the Europe luxury travel market.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other driving factors influencing the global luxury travel market include the increasing number of tourists across the globe coupled with rising number of baby boomer population opting for luxury trips.

The global luxury travel market is expected to be valued at USD 354.7 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019 and 20125. The most desirable destination, luxurious accommodation, convenience of transportation and genuine experience is characterized by a luxurious travel market. The goal of luxury travel is to give its travelers exotic experience. The luxury travelers are provided with the unique services of private jet planes, Spas and special menus, private island rentals and private yacht.

Today, travelers like to experiment with destinations in order to gain more experience and to absorb new cultures around the world. People are increasingly choosing unique trips, including cultural visits, cruising or adventure activities to gain a worthy and unforgettable experience. The luxury travel market is projected to become the world's fastest growing travel sector. The main drivers of rising luxury tourism trends include people's inclination to uniquely exotic holidays, increasing disposable revenues and associated cost in the middle and high class, and people's growing necessity and interest to spend longer with families, due to increasingly busy lifestyles.

As a strategic step, several companies in the global luxury travel market are following expansions and acquisitions. The major players in the global luxury travel market include Abercrombie and Kent, Cox and Kings, Micato Safaris, The Luxury Safari Company Ltd., Ker & Downey, Thomas Cook, Scott Dunn, Butterfield and Robinson and Natural Habitat Adventures among others.

The "Global Luxury Travel Market by Age Group (Millennials, Generation X, Baby Boomer and Silver Hair), by Application (Adventure Travel, Personalized Vacations, Cruising and Yachting, Culinary Travel and Others), By Region (North America (US and Canada), Europe (Uk, Germany, France, Russia, Spain) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, South East Asia, and rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & Rest of Latin America), MEA (Egypt, South Africa, KSA, Turkey & Rest of MEA)), and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

In the last couple of decades, luxury tourism has uninterruptedly grown into one of the world's biggest and fastest growing economic sectors. The traveling industry is growing to meet its demands as new rich citizens emerge in various parts of the world. Emerging Middle classes seek the substantive aspect of luxury journeys, more mature markets seek new luxuries. The supply, and in particular the demand, of a certain category of the tourism sector represents luxury travel.

Based on application, the global luxury travel market is fragmented into adventure travel, personalized vacations, cruising and yachting, culinary travel and others. The adventure travel segment accounted for the largest share of 48.8% in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust growth over the forecast period. Increasing inclination of travelers towards adventure travel such as safaris is a major trend in the market. Fly in safaris, mobile guided safaris, self-drive safaris, etc. are some of the major types. The development of a tourism market has required significant foreign direct capital (FDI) investments in Africa and in other emerging markets in order to build up necessary infrastructures and super-structures, like hotels, charter services and airline access.

Primary foreign direct investors in South Africa, for example, come from countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, the US and France. These countries are also the main markets for international visitors to the region, which suggest a strong correlation between visiting countries and direct investment sources. Investor markets vary accordingly for the various sub sectors of tourism — French companies, for example, tend to concentrate on wine companies, United Kingdom. And US investors are developing safari and tourism adventure, and German customers prefer to have vacation homes.

