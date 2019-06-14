Rolling Stock Market Size to Reach USD 82,684 Million at 4.98 % CAGR by 2025

Rolling Stock Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Diesel and Electric), Product Type (Wagon, Rapid Transit Vehicle and Locomotive), Train Type (Rail Freight and Passenger Rail) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World) - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), Global Rolling Stock Market is set to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.98% between 2019 and 2025. It is projected that the market will reach a valuation of more than USD 82,680 Mn towards the end of forecast period. As the focus shifts towards adoption of energy-efficient transport systems, demand for electric rail freights is rising. This is likely to create attractive opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Emerging economies such as China, and India are also expected to play an important role in driving the Global Rolling Stock Market during the forecast period. Growing investment in infrastructural development and increased focus on improving transportation systems is fueling the demand for inter-city trainsets, main line locomotives and metro rail in these counties.

Competition Tracking:

Siemens, GE Transportation, Construccionesy Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A (CAF) and Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Company, Hyundai Rotem Company, Hitachi, Ltd., CRRC Corporation Limited, Stadler Rail AG, Transmashholding, Bombardier, and Alstom are among the key market participants operating in the Global Rolling Stock Market.

Summary:

Global Rolling Stock Market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the next couple of years. The global economy has continued to grow at the steady pace without experiencing any major hiccups for the past 7-8 years. This has benefited several large-scale sectors that are extremely dependent on it including the Rolling Stock Industry. Europe spearheads the Global Rolling Stock Market and will continue to represent a sizeable revenue share of the global market during the forecast period (2019-2025). Further, considerable growth is likely to be observed in the electric freight segment owing to growing concerns of Co2 emission.

Global Rolling Stock Market: Segmental Overview

MRFR’s report includes a Detailed Segmented Analysis of the Global Rolling Stock Market based on Fuel Type, Product Type, Train Type and Region.

Based on Fuel Type, the market has been segmented into electric and diesel. Currently, the diesel segment accounts for the largest share of the market in terms of revenue. Preference for diesel continue to higher is high-torque requirements. Long distance rail freights are heavily dependent on high-torque engines. The diesel segment is likely to retain its position over 2023.

Based on Product Type, the market has been segmented into locomotive, rapid transit vehicle and wagon. The wagon segment represents the largest market share and this trend is expected to continue throughout the assessment period. The segment’s growth is driven by the widespread application of wagons for transporting cargo.

Based on Train Type, the market has been segmented into passenger train and rail freight. The rail freight segment accounts for a significant share of the market. Additionally, the segment is expected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. This is because rail freights are used extensively for goods transportation. Also, rapid expansion of industries in countries such as China and India is partly influencing the segment’s growth.

Europe Continues to Lead the Global Rolling Stock Market

Based on Region, Global Rolling Stock Market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World (ROW). In terms of revenue, Europe accounts for the largest market share. Presence of a vast Rolling Stock Industry is supporting the growth of the market in Europe. Stricter emission regulations across the region is also viewed as a key market driver. The region is home to some of the world-renowned Rolling Stock manufacturers such as Stadler Rail AG, Transmashholding, Alstom, and Siemens, which puts the region at a strong position. Many of these companies the focusing on developing low-cost and environmentally sustainable freight technology. This is reflecting favourably on the Europe rolling stock market.

Over the years, EU’s efforts to curb carbon emission has increased manifolds, which in turn is creating market opportunities for electric or clean mobility. The production of rolling stock powered by electricity has continued to increase in recent years. Countries such as France, Germany, the U.K. are taking stricter stance towards issues like global warming, air pollution, Co2 emission, and environmental degradation. Frameworks are being designed to control pollution levels. Demand for electric freights is expected to witness a healthy in forthcoming years. Such factors are ushering market growth in the region. Germany is one of the leading manufacturers of Rolling Stock. The Rolling Stock Industry has continued to proliferate in Germany with entrance of several new manufacturers in recent years. Emphasis is being placed on development of novel freight technologies and adoption of energy-efficient transportation solutions.

Asia pacific is the second largest market for rolling stock. China and India are the key contributors to the market in APAC. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in these countries is providing an impetus to the Rolling Stock Industry in the region.

