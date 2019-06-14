Green Leaf Farms Partners With Industry Extracts to Manufacture the First Nanosized Oil

/EIN News/ -- The Joint Venture Expands Green Leaf’s Product and Offers Immediate Revenues and a Product that is Not Currently Available in the Nevada Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Player’s Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), is in the process of changing its name to Green Leaf Farms International, Inc. with the new ticker symbol to be GLFI. PNTV/GLFI, a rapidly growing company in the worldwide cannabis industry with initial operations in Nevada and now medical derivatives production project in Argentina, announces a fully executed MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Industry Extracts, a Phoenix, Arizona corporation, to introduce an exclusive vape cartridge oil produced with exclusive nanosizing technology. Nanosizing is a process that changes the molecular structure of THC and allows for the smoother absorption of the product by consumers while enjoyed via vape delivery devices.

Green Leaf Farms receives a monthly fee that covers the use of its production facility, administration fees, and a gross percentage of all sales.

Industry Extracts is a leader in the cannabis production space with a market proven line of oils and gummy products offered for sale in Arizona. The proprietary nanosizing process allows the body to more efficiently absorb THC resulting in a heightened consumer experience.

Mark Bradley, CEO of Green Leaf Farms, states: “I am thrilled to bring in our first third party manufacturing agreement to offer a truly unique product to Nevada marketplace.” Industry Extracts has an experienced team and a successful track record who will make a perfect addition to the Green Leaf family."

Johnny Romero, President of Industry Extracts, states: "We are extremely excited to team up with Green Leaf Farms and expand our brand to the Nevada market. Their facility and infrastructure is first-class and will allow us to deliver a premium product".

PNTV published their updated Investor Presentation which explains their business model and plan to increase shareholder value. To view and download the Investor Presentation, please visit https://playersnetwork.com/investor-presentation.

About Player’s Network (stock symbol PNTV)

Player’s Network is a rapidly growing company in the marijuana industry with licensed grow operations in Las Vegas, Nevada and Jujuy, Argentina (only for medical purposes). Over the last twelve months, the Company has grown from a development stage company to a fully operational cannabis business. The business strategy is to grow by acquisitions, joint ventures, and new market opportunities in the US and Internationally. Cannabis is legal for medical use in thirty States plus DC. It is legal for adult recreational use in nine States plus DC. The entire country of Canada legalized marijuana adult use in October 2018. Other 50 countries have legalized cannabis for medical purposes. The Company believes this trend of legalization of marijuana in the US and worldwide will continue and create tremendous growth opportunities for shareholders.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Players Network, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

