There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,004 in the last 365 days.

Photo Friday: Wilke’s Grocery Store in Elkader, Iowa

Recently, FMI’s Lucas Darnell, director, member relations and advocacy (Eastern Region), visited with David Wilke of Wilke’s Grocery Store in Elkader, Iowa. Wilke’s is the fifth oldest grocery store operating in the United states, and recently celebrated 150 years of being in business.

Wilke’s Grocery Store

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.