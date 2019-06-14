Photo Friday: Wilke’s Grocery Store in Elkader, Iowa

Recently, FMI’s Lucas Darnell, director, member relations and advocacy (Eastern Region), visited with David Wilke of Wilke’s Grocery Store in Elkader, Iowa. Wilke’s is the fifth oldest grocery store operating in the United states, and recently celebrated 150 years of being in business.



