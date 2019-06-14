Norsk Hydro: Sale of shares to employees:

/EIN News/ -- Norsk Hydro employees have purchased shares under a general arrangement offered to employees employed by Norsk Hydro in Norway each year.

All employees employed by Norsk Hydro in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 12 500, with a 50 percent discount. 89 percent of the employees entitled to the offer have subscribed and have each been allocated 361 shares at NOK 34.57 per share. The total number of shares allocated and transferred on June 14, 2019 is 1 294 907.

With reference to the stock exchange announcement as of April 26, 2019, the total number of shares allocated and transferred under the long-term incentive program is 49 642.

Norsk Hydro ASA holds 21 350 930 own shares after these transactions and the number of outstanding shares are 2 047 647 346.

