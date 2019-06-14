Ludlow Research Updates Opinion on American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) – Short Term Price Target of $0.05-$0.06 Based on Strong Global Demand for LALPINA CBD

/EIN News/ -- PLAYA VISTA, Calif., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) announces an updated research opinion from Ludlow Research on the Company now available for download.



Report Highlights

Joint Venture to produce LYNKS CBD Pet Water

Return of 30 million Common Shares Back to Treasury

Retention of Auditor Weinberg & Company to Conduct 2-Year Audit to Become Fully Reporting

California to Legalize CBD Infused Beverages, Food, Cosmetics

Strong Global Demand for LALPINA CBD Water

For these reasons, Ludlow Research has updated its opinion on American Premium Water (HIPH) and short term speculative price target based on new products coming to market in early Q3 (July), strong global demand for the Company’s LALPINA CBD Water, more attractive valuations within CBD stock sector, and prospects of states legalizing CBD infusion into food, beverages, and cosmetics.



About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands (www.LalpinaInc.com), LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Canyon Create ( www.canyoncreate.com ), Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) and Gents ( www.gentsco.com ).

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

