Rubber Vulcanization Market Estimated to Value at USD 11,219.7 Million by 2025, Growing at a 4.94% CAGR over the Forecast Period of 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubber Vulcanization is the procedure undertaken to improve the elasticity and strength of the rubber, under heat and the presence of sulfur and other auxiliary chemicals.

According to a detailed report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), Global Rubber Vulcanization Market is assessed to reach a market valuation of USD 11,219.7 million by 2025 to register a 4.94% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Global Rubber Vulcanization Market is primarily driven by the various applications of rubber in multiple end-use industries, especially the automotive industry, for the manufacturing of tires, and healthcare industry for the production of injection components, gloves, tubes, and prostheses, among others.

Rubber also has a massive demand from the petrochemical, and oil & gas industry for the manufacturing of components such as seals, gaskets, pipes, tubes, and fittings, among others. These applications are expected to raise the demand for rubber exponentially over the forecast period and contribute considerably to the growth of the Global Rubber Vulcanization Market.

The growth in the aerospace industry is expected to create opportunities in the Rubber Vulcanization Market over the forecast period. Rubber Vulcanization offers enhanced strength, resilience, and heat resistance to natural rubber tires when mixed with sulfur, carbon black, and other chemicals, leading to the increased demand for Rubber Vulcanization from the aerospace sector.

The Key Players identified in the Global Rubber Vulcanization Market are Eastman Chemical Company (US), King Industries, Inc (US) Arkema SA (France), BASF SE (Germany), LANXESS (Germany), Duslo, a.s. (Slovakia), Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Shandong Stair Chemical & Technology Co., Ltd (China), and Willing New Materials Technology Co., Ltd (China).

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Rubber Vulcanization Market is expected to grow at a 4.94% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 and witness a market valuation of USD 11,219.7 million by 2025.

The significant market growth is expected due to influential factors such as the massive demand for rubber for its various applications in end-user industries globally.

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Rubber Vulcanization Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Technology, End-User, and Region.

Based on the Type, Rubber Vulcanization Market has been segmented into accelerators, activators, vulcanizing agent, and others. The accelerator segment has been sub-segmented into dithiocarbamate, dithiophosphate, sulfenamides, xanthates, and others. The vulcanizing agent is sub-segmented into sulfur, tellurium, selenium, metallic oxides.

Based on Techniques, the market has been segmented into Sulphur vulcanization and other curing techniques.

Based on the End-User, the market has been segmented into automotive and transportation, consumer goods, healthcare, industrial, and others.

Based on the Region, Rubber Vulcanization Market has been segmented North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Asia Pacific region to lead the Rubber Vulcanization Market:

The Asia Pacific region has been assessed as the largest market for Rubber Vulcanization and is expected to register a 5.68% CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the established automotive, and transportation sector in developing economies such as China, Japan, and India. India is estimated to contribute substantially to the Global Rubber Vulcanization Market by reaching a valuation of USD 927.1 million over the forecast period. Additionally, rubber export from countries such as Vietnam, Malasia, Indonesia, and Thailand is also estimated to contribute substantially to market growth over the forecast period.

Europe is a significant market for Rubber Vulcanization, owing to the developed automotive components manufacturing industry and healthcare sector. Additionally, the high disposable income of consumers ensures the high demand for commercial products.

North America is one of the major regions of the Global Rubber Vulcanization Market and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, growing at a steady CAGR, owing to the stable economy and established industrial sector.

The Middle East and Africa region is a potential region in the Global Rubber Vulcanization Market, and is expected to grow at a slow and steady pace over the forecast period, owing to the demand for rubber gloves and gaskets for the established petrochemical industry and the growing healthcare industry in countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE.

