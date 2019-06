Revolution Lighting Announces Resignation of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) (“Revolution Lighting” or the “Company”), a global provider of advanced LED lighting solutions, announced today that on June 13, 2019, RSM US LLP, (“RSM”) informed the Company’s Audit Committee that it has resigned from the engagement as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. Additional information about RSM's resignation will be included in a Form 8-K due to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission no later than June 19, 2019.



Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Multi-Family and Tri-State LED to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit rvlti.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

