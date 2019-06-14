G1 Therapeutics to Present Patient-Reported Outcomes (PRO) Data on Trilaciclib At Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) And International Society of Oral Oncology (ISCOO) 2019 Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that an analysis of patient-reported outcomes (PRO) data from three Phase 2 trials of trilaciclib in small cell lung cancer patients will be featured as an oral presentation at the upcoming Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) and International Society of Oral Oncology (ISCOO) 2019 Annual Meeting. The presentation session will take place on June 21, 2019 at 3:40 p.m. PT in San Francisco.



/EIN News/ -- Trilaciclib is a first-in-class myelopreservation agent designed to protect the bone marrow from damage by chemotherapy and improve patient outcomes.

“Chemotherapy is an important tool in fighting cancer, but negatively impacts patients’ quality of life. PRO evaluations in our three small cell lung cancer trials showed that treatment with trilaciclib improved multiple measures of wellbeing for patients receiving chemotherapy compared to placebo,” said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, R&D. “These data provide valuable insight into how the myelopreservation effects of trilaciclib improve the chemotherapy experience for patients, in addition to making chemo safer by reducing side effects and the need for rescue therapies like growth factors and transfusions.”

Details on the presentation are listed below and are also available on the 2019 MASCC/ISCOO 2019 Annual Meeting website: https://masccmeeting.org/2019

Title: Positive Effects of Trilaciclib on Patient Myelosuppression-Related Symptoms and Functioning: Results from Three Phase 2 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Small Cell Lung Cancer Trials

Abstract Number: MASCC9-0845

Session: Parallel Session 09: The changing face of febrile neutropenia

Session Date and Time: June 21, 2019, 3:40-5:10 p.m. PT

Location: Hyatt Regency, 5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

Presenter: Shannon R. Morris, M.D., Ph.D.

About Chemotherapy and Trilaciclib

Chemotherapy is an effective and important treatment against cancer. However, chemotherapy does not differentiate between healthy cells and cancer cells, killing both, including important stem cells in the bone marrow that produce white blood cells (WBCs), red blood cells (RBCs) and platelets. This chemotherapy-induced bone marrow damage is known as myelosuppression. When WBCs, RBCs and platelets become depleted, chemotherapy patients are at increased risk of infection, experience anemia and fatigue, and are at increased risk of bleeding. Myelosuppression often requires the administration of rescue interventions such as growth factors and blood or platelet transfusions, and may also result in chemotherapy dose delays and reductions.

Trilaciclib is a first-in-class myelopreservation agent designed to protect the bone marrow from damage by chemotherapy and improve patient outcomes. G1 expects to submit marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe for trilaciclib for myelopreservation in small cell lung cancer in 2020, and plans to initiate new label expansion trials in 2020.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class myelopreservation agent designed to improve outcomes for chemotherapy patients. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the therapeutic potential of trilaciclib, lerociclib and G1T48 and the timing for next steps with regard to the trilaciclib marketing applications, and are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the Company’s initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; the Company’s development of a CDK4/6 inhibitor to reduce chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression is novel, unproven and rapidly evolving and may never lead to a marketable product; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Contact:

Jeff Macdonald

Head of Investor Relations/Public Relations

919-907-1944

jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com



