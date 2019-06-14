SmashFly Partners with Aliro and AliroVets to Help Enterprise Companies Connect with the Best Talent Faster

CONCORD, Mass., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise talent engagement platform SmashFly Technologies today announced a deep partnership with Aliro, one of the premier employment referral platforms in the world, and AliroVets, a first-of-its-kind initiative that supports transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses through a dedicated military community employment referral platform.



/EIN News/ -- The partnership will include integration of Aliro’s leading referral technology into SmashFly’s platform and will extend to AliroVets — creating a unique way for SmashFly’s customers to build their own unique veteran referral ecosystem.

“As a U.S. Army combat veteran, Aliro and its AliroVets initiative are near and dear to my heart,” said SmashFly CEO Thom Kenney. “We’ve developed a really unique relationship with the Aliro team, and I’m incredibly excited to bring this product integration and partnership to market.”

Aliro’s platform is home to a community of millions of potential referrers and candidates, all with a diverse set of skills and experiences. The company also offers its proprietary AI, AliroMatch, to intelligently match and engage referrers and candidates with relevant job opportunities.

“Referrals are a much better way to hire — it’s as simple as that,” said Aliro CEO Bob Archibald. “They’re more cost-effective, quicker to hire, and have superior retention rates to non-referral hires. We’re very excited to work with SmashFly to make it easier for enterprise customers to make better, faster hires and create more opportunities for the veteran community.”

More About SmashFly Technologies

Privately held, SmashFly is backed by OpenView Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and SSM Partners. The award-winning company works with some of the biggest brands in the world — with 25% of its customer base in the Fortune 500 — to build deeper relationships with talent throughout their career lifecycle and grow their pipeline for key roles. Powered by intelligent automation, SmashFly's enterprise platform combines CRM, career site, events, referrals, assistive intelligence, and analytics solutions to create a smarter, seamless experience for talent – and your team. To learn more about SmashFly, visit www.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @ SmashFly .



More About Aliro

Aliro and AliroVets are part of AliroGroup, LLC. Aliro was founded to provide customers with a leading, advanced SaaS employment referral solution to help customers leverage referrals in a new and innovative way. The Aliro platform has the most comprehensive features in the employment referral space, including AI-driven job matching, support for external and employee referrals, veteran and diversity hiring, automated engagement features, advanced notifications, reward flexibility and payment tracking and management, enterprise organizational features, and native mobile iOS and Android apps.

AliroVets was built exclusively to support veteran hiring initiatives by providing an innovative approach to engage and attract the military community through the power of referrals. AliroVets is the only dedicated employment referral platform for the military community. To learn more please visit: AliroVets.com and www.onaliro.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group (732) 706-0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.