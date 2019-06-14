Immunophotonics and Clinical Laserthermia Systems Announce Immuno-Oncology Research Collaboration and Clinical Trials for Cancer Patients with Solid Tumors

Collaboration will Combine Immunophotonics’ Proprietary Drug, IP-001, and CLS’s TRANBERG Laser Thermal Therapy System and imILT Method

ST. LOUIS and IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunophotonics, Inc. and Clinical Laserthermia Systems, AB (STO:CLS B) (CLS) today announced they have entered into a research collaboration agreement to support a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for cancer patients with certain solid tumor indications. The research will utilize each company’s respective products and methodologies during treatments and is intended to support early phase clinical trials facilitated by a leading clinical organization.



/EIN News/ -- Eligible patients with solid tumors will be treated using the locally administered CLS Immunostimulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy (imILT) method, followed immediately by an intratumoral injection of Immunophotonics’ lead asset, IP-001. Under the agreement, the CLS TRANBERG Laser and single-use products will be used in eligible patients enrolled in the clinical trial.

“Our goal for the trial is to determine safety and tolerability of IP-001 in patients with thermally ablated solid tumors and to assess potential enhanced immunological effects of intratumoral injection of IP-001 as an adjunct to tumor ablation,” said Tomas Hode, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Immunophotonics, Inc. “We look forward to this collaboration with CLS and are excited to learn more about the potential synergistic effects between the two technologies.”

“CLS is tremendously excited with this opportunity to deliver our TRANBERG® technology and imILT in this clinical trial and to be part of the development of a new cancer treatment,” said Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO of CLS. “The trial will provide CLS with extensive safety data and experience from new users, as well as information of the potential for imILT in conjunction with IP-001 injection.”

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells the TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System and specially designed sterile disposable products for safe, gentle and effective treatment of cancerous tumors. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with immuno-stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy, imILT®. The company, which is headquartered in Lund, Sweden and has a subsidiary in Berlin, Germany and Irvine, CA, USA, is listed in Nasdaq First North under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser: Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, Tel: +46 40 200 250, E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se . Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se .

About Immunophotonics

Immunophotonics, Inc., a private biotechnology company focused on the burgeoning field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™, is developing drugs to improve outcomes of interventional oncology procedures, such as tumor ablation and ablative radiation. Their lead compound, a polymer (IP-001), is designed to be injected intratumorally immediately after an interventional procedure, such as tumor ablation, which in turn may induce a polyclonal T cell response against the cancer. The approach is an attractive way for the surgeon or interventional radiologist to potentially both gain better control of tumor margins (and local recurrence) in locally ablated tumors, as well as to elevate an otherwise-local interventional procedure into an immunotherapy for cancer. This, in turn, may act synergistically with traditional immunotherapies administered by the medical oncologist. For more info, visit: www.immunophotonics.com .

The TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT®) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).

