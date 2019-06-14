Feed Acidifiers: Worldwide Market Insights & Projections 2016-2019 & 2024
The "Feed Acidifiers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Feed Acidifiers in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Propionic Acid, and Other Acids.
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADDCON GROUP GmbH (Germany)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria)
- Corbion NV (The Netherlands)
- Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
- Impextraco NV (Belgium)
- Jefo Nutrition, Inc. (Canada)
- Kemin Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Novus International, Inc. (USA)
- Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden)
- Selko Feed Additives (The Netherlands)
- Trouw Nutrition (The Netherlands)
- Yara International ASA (Norway)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Feed Acidifiers: Additives to Improve Animal Health, Optimize Feed Utilization and Improve Quality and Quantity of Meat Output
Propionic Acid Leads the Feed Acidifiers Market
Feed Acidifiers for Poultry and Swine Segments Bolster Market Growth
Europe Holds the Pole Position in Feed Acidifiers Market, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
Growing Meat Market - The Prime Growth Driver for Feed Acidifiers Market
Global Trends in Meat Production, Consumption, and Trade: A Major Growth Influencer in Feed Acidifiers Market
Pork: Largest Consumed Meat Category Worldwide
Poultry Meat: Rising Consumption Spurs Production
Beef Production Witness Steady Growth
Ovine Meat Production Witnesses Modest Growth
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Antibiotics Ban: Feed Acidifiers Emerge as Ideal Replacements
Clamp Down on Antibiotics' Usage as Growth Promoters
Restrictions on Antimicrobial Use in Food Animals
Europe
North America
BRICS
Asia
A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in Select Countries
Emerging Alternatives for AGPs
Propionic, Formic, Fumaric & Phosphoric Acids: Prospective Growth Promoters
Propionic Acid: Increasing Livestock Farming Augurs Well for Market Growth
Formic Acid: Positive Meat Consumption Trends to Sustain Demand
Strong Antimicrobial Features Favor Usage of Formic Acid in Animal Feed
Fumaric Acid as Feed Additive: Vital Role as Preservative and Acidulant
Lactic Acid Market: Improving Gut Health
EU Permit for Lactic Acid Decontaminant in Bovine Carcasses Opens Doors for US Meat Exporters
Butyric Acid: Promising Opportunities from Animal Feed Market
Significant Role in Improving Gut Health in Swine
Potassium Diformate - A Crucial Feed Ingredient
Potassium Diformate Aids Growth & Survival of Pangasius
Growing Interest in Blends of Organic Acids in Animal Diets
Disease Outbreak Concerns Stimulate Demand for Feed Acidifiers
Encapsulated Acidifiers: Promising Opportunities in Store
Innovation and Improvisation of Product Efficacy - The Key to Success
Acidification of Calf Diet - Rekindled Interest
Poultry Feed Acidification: Indispensable to Prevent Salmonellosis
Water Acidification for Poultry
Acidifiers Improve Health of Weaning Piglets
Feed Acidifiers for Gut Health Management in Aquaculture Industry
Rising Animal Feed Prices: Acidifiers Positioned Favorably for Growth
List of Animal Feed Additives that Contain Petrochemical Derivatives as Raw Material
Optimized Capacity Utilization: Essential for Production Efficiency & Cost Management
Low Consumer Awareness - A Major Challenge to Reckon With
4. FEED ADDITIVES - A BRIEF PROFILE
Introduction
A Major Sub-Sector of Animal Health & Nutrition Market
Classification of Feed Additives
Antibiotics
Antibacterials
Nutritional Feed Additives
Vitamins
Vitamin E - A Key Ingredient for High Quality Meat
Minerals
Amino Acids
Pre-Mixes
Enzymes
Other Animal Feed Additives
Non-Nutritive Feed Additives
Melengesterol Acetate (MGA)
Feed Supplements
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What are Feed Acidifiers?
Action of Feed Acidifiers
Natural' Mode of Action
Functionalities of Acidifiers
Application of Feed Acidifiers
Feed Acidifier Groups Based on Mechanism
Acidifiers Having Positive Effect on Feed Efficiency
Acidifiers Having Bacteriostatic Effect
Acidifiers Fighting Against Mould and Yeast
Classification of Feed Acidifiers
Organic Acids
Formic Acid
Use of Formic Acid as Preservative in Animal Nutrition
Lactic Acid
Acetic Acid
Propionic Acid
Butyric Acid
Sorbic Acid
Fumaric Acid
Malic Acid
Tartaric Acid
Citric Acid
Benzoic Acid
Physio Chemical Properties of Benzoic Acid
Application in Animal Feed
Activity of Benzoic Acid on Select Bacteria, Moulds, and Yeasts
Inorganic Acids
Phosphoric Acid
Feed Phosphate
Mode of Usage of Feed Acidifiers
Acidifiers Used on Large Scale
6. ACIDIFIERS MARKET BY ANIMAL TYPE
Swine and Piglets
Raising Swine without Antibiotic Use - A Challenging Task
Increasing Weaning Age
Dysentery in Swine - An Economically Significant Disease
Acidification of Swine Feed
Some of the Organic Acids Used as Dietary Acidifiers in Swine Feed
Benefits Associated with Acidification
Acidification of Starter Diets
DDGS - A New Valued Livestock Feed
Poultry
Importance of Nutrition & Health in Poultry
Role of Growth-Promoters in Poultry
Feed Components Poorly Digested by Monogastric Animals include
Broiler Performance
Alternatives to Antibiotics in Poultry Animal Feed
Cattle
Use of Diet Acidification on Rise
Types of Acidified Diets
Acidification of Diet in Calves - Advantages and Benefits
Usage of Organic Acid as Feed Acidifier
Feed Acidifiers use More Organic Acids in Comparison to Mineral Acids Due to Following Reasons64Aquaculture
Factors Translating to Better Economic Returns
Feed Conversion Ratio
High Daily Weight Gains
7. PRODUCT COMPETITION
Probiotics
Enzymes
Microflora Enhancers
Immunomodulators
Carotenoids
Herbal Products (Herbs, Spices and Essential Oils)
Metabolic Peptides
-agonists
8. REGULATORY & ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS
Regulatory Environment
Registration of Additives
Public Authorities on Feed Additives
Regulatory Bodies Governing Feed Additives Market in Europe
The European Food Safety Authority - EFSA
FEDESA - The European Federation of Animal Health
IFAH-Europe
Regulatory Bodies Governing Feed Additives Market in the US
Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO)
Role of the FDA in Monitoring Animal Feed Practices in the US
Alliance for the Prudent Use of Antibiotics (APUA)
Factors Considered While Selecting Growth Promotants
Entry Barriers
Infrastructural Requirements for the Use of Organic Acids
Intensive Research
Acidulants - Hazard Classification
Acidulant Solutions - Comparison of pH Values
Profitability as Large-Volume Acidifiers Evolve into Commodity Products
9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Diversified and Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Select Formulated Brands of Feed Acidifiers
9.1 Focus on Select Players
9.2 Recent Industry Activity
ADDCON and CountryVet Register FORMI GML Acidifier in Australia
ADDCON Receives Re-Registration for K-diformate in Canada
Kemin Industries Launches Sal CURB B Liquid in Russia
Addcon and Takamul Launch FORMI Alpha in Jordan
BASF and BIOMIN to Launch Natuphos E Phytase in Vietnam
Corbion Receives EC Approval for Using Lactic Acid in Biocidal Products under BPR Regulation
BASF and Balchem Receive FDA Approval to Launch Amasil Formic Acid for Poultry Diets in US
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Feed Acidifiers Market by Product Segment
11. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
11.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Sustained Demand for Animal Feed Additives Augurs Well for Feed Acidifiers Market
Rising Meat Consumption Drives Demand for Feed Acidifiers
FDA Curbs Antibiotics Usage for Farm Animals
New USFDA Rule Concerning Feed Antibiotics
Dangers of Antibiotics - A Major Cause for Concern
Restrictions on Antibiotics Usage Drive Growth of Alternative and Natural Feed Additives
Propionic Acid Market - An Overview
Regulatory Environment
Food and Drug Administration
B. Market Analytics
11.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Health Canada Scrutinizes Antibiotic Use in Food Animals
Canada Working on Elimination of Category II and III Antibiotics in Poultry
A Peek into Canadian Meat Market
B. Market Analytics
11.3 Japan
Market Analysis
11.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Europe: A Major Market for Feed Additives
Alternative Growth Promoters: On an Upward Trend
Organic Acids: Emerging as Ideal Alternatives to Antibiotics
Meat Market in Europe - A Review
Regulatory Environment
EC Bans Antibiotic Growth Promoters
EU Steps up Safety Measures on Food and Feed Additives
B. Market Analytics
11.4.1 France
Market Analysis
11.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Overview of the German Meat Market
Germany Extends Measures to Monitor Antimicrobials Usage
B. Market Analytics
11.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Positive Signs of Recovery in Beef Consumption Bodes Well for the Market
B. Market Analytics
11.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
UK: A Mature Yet Growing Market for Fresh and Processed Meat
Decline in Demand for Red Meat Favors Faster Growth for Poultry
B. Market Analytics
11.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
11.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Meat Market in Russia: An Overview
B. Market Analytics
11.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
11.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Asia-Pacific: Largest and Fastest Growing Meat Market
Feed Additives Market in Southeast Asia: An Overview
B. Market Analytics
11.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Animal Feed Additive Market: Rising Feed Production Aids Growth
Sustained Increase in Feed Production - Growth Potential for Feed Acidifiers
China: The World's Leading Meat Market
Growing Appetite for Beef among Chinese
An Insight into Broiler Chicken Market
China: Largest Producer of Pork Worldwide
B. Market Analytics
11.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Demand for Animal Feed Additives Continues to Surge
Meat Market Presents Favorable Outlook for Feed Acidifiers
B. Market Analytics
11.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Australia
Malaysia
New Zealand
South Korea
Vietnam
B. Market Analytics
11.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Meat Consumption in Latin America Bodes Well for Feed Acidifiers Market
B. Market Analytics
11.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Burgeoning Animal Feed and Meat Export Markets Spur Feed Acidifiers Demand
B. Market Analytics
11.6.2 Rest of Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Mexico: Growing Meat Industry Supports Growth in Feed Acidifiers Market
B. Market Analytics
11.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
12. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)
- The United States (11)
- Canada (3)
- Europe (12)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (5)
- Rest of Europe (17)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Latin America (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvjta1
