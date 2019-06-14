Global Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Focus on Receptacles, Electric Switches, Wire Connectors, and Others
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Current-Carrying Wiring Devices: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices in US$ Million.
The US market is further analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Receptacles
- Electric Switches
- Wire Connectors
- Others
The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Hubbell, Inc. (USA)
- Legrand (France)
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)
- Orel Corporation (Sri Lanka)
- OSRAM GmbH (Germany)
- Schneider Electric (France)
- Simon S.A. (Spain)
- SMK Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Wiring Devices Market
A Precursor
Current-carrying Wiring Devices
A Prelude
Electrical Switch Market Exhibiting Electrifying Performance
Developing Nations to Turbo Charge Market Growth
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Global Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market
Competitive Landscape
Hubbell, Eaton, ABB, Schneider and Legrand: Active Participants in the Global Market
Leading Vendors Sense Brewing Competition from Asian Manufacturers
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS
Consumer Demand for Safe and Innovative Circuitry Unfurl New Product Innovations
Electrical Switches Move Beyond Functionality
Anti-Microbial Switches
An Emerging Segment
High Energy Costs and Regulations Drive Demand for Receptacle control and Energy Efficiency Products
Focus on Energy Conservation Drives Demand for Dimmer Switches
Smart Homes Up the Demand for Smart Switches
Smart Wi-Fi Switches and Plugs for Smarter Home Lighting
Smart Lighting Controls Drive Innovations in Sensor Switches
Select Innovative Smart Light Switches and Smart Plugs
Philips Hue Dimmer Switch
Logitech Pop Add-On Home Switch
TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch
Elgato Eve HomeKit Enabled Light Switch
WiOn 50052 Indoor Wi-Fi in-Wall Light Switch
Wink Relay Smart Home Touchscreen Control Panel
Ankuoo NEO Wi-Fi Light Switch
Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Switch
Switchmate Voice-Activated Smart Lighting Toggle Switch
TP-Link Smart Plug Mini
WeMo Wi-Fi Light Switch
WeMo Mini Smart Plug
Tamper-Resistant Receptacles Gain Traction
USB Receptacles Sense Potential Opportunities
Weather-Resistant Receptacles Make Progress
Innovations in the Lamp Holders Segment
Manufacturers Embrace Internet Medium
Challenges
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
Government Regulations
3. GROWTH DRIVERS
Rising Electricity Demands, New Construction & Renovation Represent Fundamental Growth Drivers
Rapid Pace of Urbanization & Improving Construction Investments Accelerate Revenue Growth
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Extend New Opportunities
Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Background and Development
Device Categories
Receptacles
Evolution of Receptacle
Changes in Receptacle Definition
Wider Applications
Ensuring Safer Installation
Disruptive Technology
Other Code Changes
New Definition in the Offing?
Electric Switches
The Wall Switch
Single-Pole Switch
Double-Pole Switch
Three-Way Switch
Basics of 3-Way Switches
Wiring a 3-Way Switch
Four-Way Switch
Working of Four-Way Switches
Wire Connectors
Others
Lampholders
Metal Contacts
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Leviton Launches Type A and Type-C USB Charger/Tamper Resistant Receptacle
ABB Introduces TruONE, a True ATS for Critical Power
Leviton Launches Powerswitch Non-Metallic Disconnect Switches
Leviton Introduces SmartlockPro Extra-Heavy Duty Industrial GFCI Receptacles
Leviton Launches Rhino-Hide Line of Heavy Industrial Series Wiring Devices
Legrand Launches Harmony 0-10V Dimmer
Eaton Unveils New Lighting & Wiring Devices for Residential Buildings
Energate Rolls Out LC2100 Wired Load Control Switch
iHome Launches iHome iSP5 SmartPlug
Clipsal by Schneider Electric Rolls Out Saturn Zen
CBI-electric Launches QAT-TRDM Electronic Time Switch
CBI-electric Unveils New Low-Voltage Metal Switches and Socket Outlets
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Eaton and Newark element14 Introduce Custom Design Service for Electrical Rocker Switches
Simon Relaunches Operations in India
Eaton Bags Electrical Modernization Project from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Legrand Restructures Sales Teams in North American Electrical Wiring Systems (EWS) Division
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 157)
The United States (79)
Canada (1)
Japan (8)
Europe (39)
- France (7)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (13)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
Middle East (2)
Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x49ifx
