Global Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Focus on Receptacles, Electric Switches, Wire Connectors, and Others

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices in US$ Million.



The US market is further analyzed by the following Product Segments:

Receptacles

Electric Switches

Wire Connectors

Others

The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB (Switzerland)

Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Hubbell, Inc. (USA)

Legrand (France)

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)

Orel Corporation (Sri Lanka)

OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Simon S.A. (Spain)

SMK Corporation (Japan)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Wiring Devices Market

A Precursor

Current-carrying Wiring Devices

A Prelude

Electrical Switch Market Exhibiting Electrifying Performance

Developing Nations to Turbo Charge Market Growth

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Global Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market

Competitive Landscape

Hubbell, Eaton, ABB, Schneider and Legrand: Active Participants in the Global Market

Leading Vendors Sense Brewing Competition from Asian Manufacturers



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS

Consumer Demand for Safe and Innovative Circuitry Unfurl New Product Innovations

Electrical Switches Move Beyond Functionality

Anti-Microbial Switches

An Emerging Segment

High Energy Costs and Regulations Drive Demand for Receptacle control and Energy Efficiency Products

Focus on Energy Conservation Drives Demand for Dimmer Switches

Smart Homes Up the Demand for Smart Switches

Smart Wi-Fi Switches and Plugs for Smarter Home Lighting

Smart Lighting Controls Drive Innovations in Sensor Switches

Select Innovative Smart Light Switches and Smart Plugs

Philips Hue Dimmer Switch

Logitech Pop Add-On Home Switch

TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch

Elgato Eve HomeKit Enabled Light Switch

WiOn 50052 Indoor Wi-Fi in-Wall Light Switch

Wink Relay Smart Home Touchscreen Control Panel

Ankuoo NEO Wi-Fi Light Switch

Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Switch

Switchmate Voice-Activated Smart Lighting Toggle Switch

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini

WeMo Wi-Fi Light Switch

WeMo Mini Smart Plug

Tamper-Resistant Receptacles Gain Traction

USB Receptacles Sense Potential Opportunities

Weather-Resistant Receptacles Make Progress

Innovations in the Lamp Holders Segment

Manufacturers Embrace Internet Medium

Challenges

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Government Regulations



3. GROWTH DRIVERS

Rising Electricity Demands, New Construction & Renovation Represent Fundamental Growth Drivers

Rapid Pace of Urbanization & Improving Construction Investments Accelerate Revenue Growth

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Extend New Opportunities

Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Background and Development

Device Categories

Receptacles

Evolution of Receptacle

Changes in Receptacle Definition

Wider Applications

Ensuring Safer Installation

Disruptive Technology

Other Code Changes

New Definition in the Offing?

Electric Switches

The Wall Switch

Single-Pole Switch

Double-Pole Switch

Three-Way Switch

Basics of 3-Way Switches

Wiring a 3-Way Switch

Four-Way Switch

Working of Four-Way Switches

Wire Connectors

Others

Lampholders

Metal Contacts



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Leviton Launches Type A and Type-C USB Charger/Tamper Resistant Receptacle

ABB Introduces TruONE, a True ATS for Critical Power

Leviton Launches Powerswitch Non-Metallic Disconnect Switches

Leviton Introduces SmartlockPro Extra-Heavy Duty Industrial GFCI Receptacles

Leviton Launches Rhino-Hide Line of Heavy Industrial Series Wiring Devices

Legrand Launches Harmony 0-10V Dimmer

Eaton Unveils New Lighting & Wiring Devices for Residential Buildings

Energate Rolls Out LC2100 Wired Load Control Switch

iHome Launches iHome iSP5 SmartPlug

Clipsal by Schneider Electric Rolls Out Saturn Zen

CBI-electric Launches QAT-TRDM Electronic Time Switch

CBI-electric Unveils New Low-Voltage Metal Switches and Socket Outlets



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Eaton and Newark element14 Introduce Custom Design Service for Electrical Rocker Switches

Simon Relaunches Operations in India

Eaton Bags Electrical Modernization Project from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Legrand Restructures Sales Teams in North American Electrical Wiring Systems (EWS) Division



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 157)



The United States (79)

Canada (1)

Japan (8)

Europe (39)

France (7)

Germany (9)

The United Kingdom (9)

Spain (1)

Rest of Europe (13)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)

Middle East (2)

Africa (2)



