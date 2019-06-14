Global Digital Radiography Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Focus on Select Global Players / Product Launches/Introductions / Recent Industry Activity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Radiography: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Radiography in US$ Thousand.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments:



Direct Digital Radiography

Computed Radiography

The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Agfa HealthCare NV (Belgium)

Air Techniques, Inc. (USA)

Analogic Corporation (USA)

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

Carestream Health, Inc. (USA)

Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. (USA)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (Canada)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan)

Philips Healthcare (USA)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Suni Medical Imaging, Inc. (USA)

Swissray International, Inc. (USA)

Trixell S.A.S. (France)

Varex Imaging Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Direct Radiography (DR)

Computed Radiography



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Digital Radiography - An Important Landmark in Medical Imaging

Market Challenges

Digital Radiography Market: A Bird's Eye View

Current and Future Analysis

Developed Countries Dominate the Market

Developing Markets Drive Future Market Growth

DR Installations Gain Momentum Worldwide

DR Procedural Volume on the Rise

Computed Radiography Sustains Growth

FDA Approval of DR Systems Supports Market Expansion

A List of Select FDA-Cleared DR Systems: 2015-2018

Importance of PACS in Driving DR Deployment

Companies Focus on Development of DRs with Improved Efficiency and Workflow

Minimizing Radiation Exposure Remains a Prime Area of Focus

Analytics Drive Improved Performance

Focus on Better Battery Life and Durability

Mobile Radiography Grows in Demand

Select Mobile Digital Radiography Models from Vendors

DR Technology Gains Ground in Point-of-Care Setting

Wireless and Retrofit Flat Panel Detectors Drive Gains

Industry Witnesses Rise in Development of Improved Detector Technologies

Growth in Adoption of Digital Radiography in Orthopedic Procedures

Digital Imaging Increases Penetration in Dental Imaging

Longterm Growth Drivers

Aging Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induce Momentum in the DR Market



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

A Primer

Limitations of Traditional/Analog Detectors

Digital Radiography: Definition

Digital X-Ray Systems Vis--Vis Analog X-Ray Systems: A Comparison

Types of Digital Radiography

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography (DR)

Computed Radiography Vis--Vis Digital Radiography: A Comparison

Tools for Superior Image Capture

Digital Detectors

Flat Panel Detectors

CCD (Charge-Coupled Devices)



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Global Players



4.2 Product Launches/Introductions

Konica Minolta Introduces the KDR Primary Digital Radiography System

Vieworks Unveils New Flat Panel Detectors

Air Techniques to Introduce ScanX Swift View DR System

Fujifilm India Introduces the EP CORSA 15/32 DR System

Shimadzu Unveils new MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version Digital Mobile X-ray System

Canon Upgrades Lineup of CXDI Digital Radiography Detectors

FUJIFILM Medical Systems Unveils New Suite of Digital Radiography (DR) Solutions

Royal Philips Introduces ProxiDiagnost N90 DXR DRF System

FUJIFILM Medical Unveils FDR Go PLUS Version Portable DR System

Air Techniques Introduces ScanX Intraoral View DR System

Canon U.S.A. and Virtual Imaging Launch CXDI DR Detectors

FUJIFILM Medical Unveils New of Digital Radiography Solutions

Suni Medical Imaging Introduces the SuniPanQ Imaging System

Fujifilm Introduces Mobile Digital Radiography Solutions

Trivitron Introduces Ultisys Digital Radiography System

Konica Introduces AeroDR Fine Digital Radiography System

Canon U.S.A. and Virtual Imaging Introduce Latest Range of DR solutions

FUJIFILM Medical Unveil FDR AQRO1 DR system

Canon U.S.A. and Virtual Imaging Launch New DR Product Range

Teledyne DALSA Introduces Go-Scan Portable Digital Radiography Systems

Shimadzu Releases MX7 Version Mobile Digital Radiographic System



4.3 Recent Industry Activity

Agfa Installs DR 600 DR X-ray Rooms at Hove Polyclinic

Agfa Partners with VMI Technologies to Start Digital X-Ray Production in Brazil

Agfa's DR 800 Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance

Philips Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to market ProxiDiagnost N90 DR System

Canon Medical Systems Acquires DelftHold BV

Canon DR and RadPRO SOLTUS Mobile Digital X-Ray System Bag U.S. Military Cybersecurity Certification

Franciscan Health Enters into Agreement with Carestream Health for Room-Based and Portable Digital X-ray Systems

Samsung Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for GC70 DR system

IDC Receives FDA Approval for Innovative DR Imaging Devices

Rayence Co. Acquires Osko Digital X-ray Solutions

Varian Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to Market Nexus DR

Siemens Healthcare Adopts New Name Siemens Healthineers



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65)

The United States (26)

Canada (3)

Japan (6)

Europe (15) France (2) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (4) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (6)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

Middle East (1)

Africa (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubddzk





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

