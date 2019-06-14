General Electric appoints Jaime Morais as Angola Country Leader

General Electric (www.GE.com) has announced the appointment of Jaime Morais as the Country Leader for GE in Angola. In this position, Jaime will play a pivotal role in steering the next phase of strategy and growth for GE in Angola.

Based in Luanda, Jaime will lead the development of diverse programs with public and private sector projects and partnerships in Angola.

Commenting on the appointment, Farid Fezoua, President and CEO, General Electric Africa, reiterated GE’s commitment to work together with governments and private sector in order to develop public private partnerships and sustainable outcome-based solutions.

“Empowering decision-making at a local level is at the core of our strategy in Africa. We believe that the appointment of Jaime is a further step in making our Africa vision a reality. We are also glad to bring on board someone with the experience and passion to continue to drive our growth in Angola,” he said.

Jaime joined General Electric in February 2015 and brings more than 30 years of experience in establishing and directing global projects teams in finance, strategy, supply chain, and localization.

Earlier in his career, Jaime also worked as a TV news anchor for the Angolan Public Television Station (TPA). He is a graduate in Economic Sciences by Agostinho Neto University in Luanda.

Jaime will continue to be based in Angola. He will be part of the GE Africa Leadership Team.

“I am very excited to take on this role leading GE’s growth in Angola. While we see many challenges we also envisage enormous opportunities for GE. I look forward to working with all GE stakeholders to ensure GE’s continued growth and success in Angola” said Jaime Morais.

Partnership with Governments and local companies form a very important part of GE’s growth in Angola and across the continent. Through these collaborations, GE has made significant investments to develop infrastructure projects, including sustainable energy solutions, provision of state-of-the-art oil & gas infrastructure as well as improve access to quality healthcare.

Media Contact: Zenildo Dos Santos Head of Communications GE Angola Email: zenildo.dossantos@ge.com Phone: +244947152778

About GE: GE (www.GE.com) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges: Energy, health, transportation—the essentials of modern life. By combining world class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for our customers.



