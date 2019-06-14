Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Markets, 2024: Synthetic (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone) & Natural (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Adhesives and Sealants: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Adhesives and Sealants in US$ Thousand by the following Product Group/Segments:



Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, & Others)

Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, & Others).

Further, the market is also analyzed by the following Applications:



Dental

Medical

The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M Company (USA)

Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

Cohera Medical, Inc. (USA)

CryoLife, Inc. (USA)

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (USA)

Tricol Biomedical, Inc. (USA)

Integra Life Sciences Corporation (USA)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Ethicon, Inc. (USA)

Kerr Corporation (USA)

Medtronic Plc (USA)

Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

Sealantis Ltd. (Israel)

Vivostat A/S (Denmark)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Medical Adhesives & Sealants - Playing an Important Role in Healthcare

Current and Future Analysis

Noteworthy Macro Drivers, Trends, & Issues

Rise in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand Greater Clinical Care

Rise in Number of Surgeries Augurs Well for Surgical Adhesives & Sealants Growth

Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation

Growing Prominence of Adhesive Dentistry Drives Growth of Dental Adhesives & Sealants

Shift to Value-Based Healthcare Spurs Opportunities for High Value Adhesives & Sealants for Medical Devices

Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Sterilization Resistant Adhesives

Bio-Adhesives Gain Notable Interest

Research Focus Grows on Development of Next Generation Adhesives and Sealants

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Gain Significance in Medical Applications

Wearables - An Exciting Opportunity Market



3. TRENDS ACROSS PRODUCT MARKETS

Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants: The Largest Product Market

An Emerging R&D Domain

Huge Unmet Needs Open Opportunities for Biodegradable, Biocompatible & Elastic Sealants

A Peek into Challenges Faced by Fibrin Sealants

Cyanoacrylate Offers Significant Growth Potential

Overview of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market

Elastic Surgical Adhesives for Lung & Cardiovascular Surgeries

Medical Wearables Drive the Silicone Adhesives Market

Dental Tissue Bonding Agents for Dental Reconstruction

Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels

Dental Sealants Evolve to Address the Need for Less Complex Solutions

Regulatory Concerns for Medical Adhesives and Sealants



4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS

Innovative Hydrogel Adhesive to Effectively Seal Wet Wounds

Study Demonstrates GelMA Sealant as an Effective Sealant for Stressed Elastic Tissue

Development of Non-toxic Elastin Based Adhesive

MeTro Adhesive for Challenging Internal Wounds

New Surgical Glue Based on Slug Slime

New Radiopaque Glue for Surgery Guidance and Harmless Sealing of Bleeding

TissueGlu - A Breakthrough for Sealing Internal Incisions

Adhesive Films with High Porosity Developed for Promotion of Angiogenesis

Bluestar Silicones Unveils New Products under Silbione Silicone Adhesives Line

Scapa Healthcare Introduces MEDIFIX Solutions for Wearable Mobile Device Applications

Researchers Develop Fully-Synthetic Surgical Adhesive for Wet Tissue

Adhesives for use in Balloon Catheter Assemblies

Vancive Medical Technologies Launches BeneHold Medical Tape Strips

Fabrico Introduces Custom-Formulated Medical-Grade Adhesives

MAR to Develop Polyurethane-Based Medical Adhesive Products

Researchers at Boston Children's Hospital Develop HLAA Cardiac Glue

EuroMed Develops HydroSoft Soft Adhesives for Long Duration Wearable Device Fixation

Adhesive Research Develops SoftWear Adhesives for Affixing Large Wearable Medical Devices



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Medical Adhesives and Sealants

Medical Adhesives vis--vis Industrial Grade Adhesives

Evolution of Adhesives

Adhesives & Sealants for Surgical/Internal Medical Applications

Significance of Surgical Adhesives and Sealants

Surgical Adhesive and Sealants Utility in Surgeries

A Focus on Surgical Adhesives & Sealants' Applications in Surgical Procedures

Adhesives & Sealants for External Medical Applications

Adhesives for Wound Management



6. SEGMENTAL OVERVIEW

Chemical Nature of Adhesives & Sealants

Surgical Sealant Material and Applications

Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

Acrylics

Cyanoacrylate

Cyanoacrylate Tissue Sealants

Silicones

Types of Silicone Adhesives

Other Synthetic Polymers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Epoxies

Polymeric Adhesives

Polyethylene Glycol Adhesives

Polyester Adhesives

Natural-Polymer based Adhesives and Sealants

Albumin-based Sealants

Collagen-based Sealants

Fibrin Sealants

Plasma & Protein based Sealants

Other Natural Polymer-based Sealants

Application Specific Categorization

Dental Applications

Medical Applications



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7.1 Focus on Select Key Players



7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Kerr Dental Introduces OptiBond Universal

Panacol Introduces Epoxy-based adhesive Structalit 8801

Sealantis Receives CE Marking Approval for Seal-G Surgical Sealant for GI Procedures

Vancive Medical Unveils New Medical Adhesive Tapes

3M Introduces New Adhesive Tape for Wearable Medical Devices

Ethicon Unveils ENSEAL X1 Large Jaw Tissue Sealer

Sika Introduces Low-Density Adhesives and Sealants

WACKER Introduces New Silicone Gels

Dow Corning Introduces MG 7-1010 Soft Skin Adhesive



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Baxter Acquires PREVELEAK from Mallinckrodt

Cohera Medical Receives Patent on its Biodegradable Sealant Technology

Adhesys Medical Bags CE Mark for Flix Surgical Adhesive

MPD Chemicals Takesover Norquay Technology

gel-e Inc Receives FDA Clearance for its Adhesive Bandage

Cohera Signs Distribution Agreement with Terumo

Grnenthal Group Acquires Adhesys Medical GmbH

Cohera Medical to Start Clinical Trials of Sylys Surgical Sealant

Tricol International Acquires HemCon

DENTSPLY International Merges with Sirona Dental Systems



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By Product Group/Segment

By Application



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69)

The United States (48)

Canada (1)

Japan (2)

Europe (15) France (1) Germany (5) The United Kingdom (4) Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

Middle East (2)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oi69p9





