The 2019 Wood Panels Market: Global Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Through 2016-2024
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wood Panels in Thousand Cubic Meters by the following Product Categories/Segments: Plywood, Particleboard, Medium Density Fiberboard, and Others.
The report profiles 123 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd. (Canada)
- Boise Cascade Company (USA)
- Caledonian Plywood Company Ltd. (UK)
- Canfor Corporation (Canada)
- Decorative Panels International, Inc. (USA)
- Duratex SA (Brazil)
- FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG (Austria)
- Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand)
- Gascogne SA (France)
- Georgia-Pacific LLC (USA)
- GreenPly Industries Limited (India)
- J.M. Huber Corporation (USA)
- Kastamonu Entegre Aga Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey)
- Kronospan Limited (Austria)
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (USA)
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Norbord Inc. (Canada)
- Pfleiderer Group Splka Akcyjna (Poland)
- PotlatchDeltic Corporation (USA)
- Rougier S.A. (France)
- Sonae Indstria, S.G.P.S., S.A. (Portugal)
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Sweden)
- Tolko Industries Ltd. (Canada)
- UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland)
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (Canada)
- Weyerhaeuser NR Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Wood Panels: Affordable, Proven, Innovative, and Sustainable Value Added Wood Products
Growth Drivers for the Wood Panels Market: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Wood Panels Market: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)
Wood Based Panels Production and Capacity: Leading Countries Worldwide
Reasonable Tree Harvesting to Benefit Wood Production and Use
Myriad Applications in the Construction Industry Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Wood Panels Market
Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
Rapid Modernization and Infrastructure Development: Another Major Demand Driver for Wood Based Panels
Global Market Outlook
Developing Asian Countries Dominate Consumption and Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
Competition: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments Characterize the Market
Leading Players: Global Ranking
Global Ranking of the Top 15 Wood Based Panel Producers (in Terms of Volume Capacity): 2018
Global Ranking of the Top 10 OSB Producers (in Terms of Volume Capacity): 2018
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Rising Popularity of Oriented Strand Board, the Stronger Variety of Particleboard, Drive Steady Market Growth
Versatility, Consistency, Affordability, Excellent Shear Strength, Longer Lengths, and Sustainability Drive OSB Adoption
OSB Steadily Gain Acceptance in the Construction Industry
Growing Focus on CLT Panels for Wooden Plyscrapers' to Boost Market Demand
Challenges and Opportunities
CLT Panels Set to Revolutionize Industrial Architecture
CLT Scores over Steel and Concrete in Terms of Ecological Benefits
Future Applications of CLT
Superior Attributes over Solid Wood and Other Substitutes Drive Surging Demand for Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF)
MDF Scores over Solid Wood as a Material of Choice for Designing Cabinet Doors
MDF: An Ideal Choice and a Cheaper but Strong Alternative to Solid Wood
Plywood: The Dominant Wood Panel Category Continue to Witness Healthy Growth
Wood Panel Innovations: Spearheading Market Growth
Step Panels for the Future
Researchers under I-PAN Project Develop Novel Wood Panels
Mass-Timber Construction Technique
MDF Recycling Innovation Set to Solve Retailers' Circular Economy Conundrum
Noteworthy Wood Product Innovations in Interior Design and Decor
Functional Hardware
Shou-sugi ban Technique
Matte Surfaced Materials
Wood Veneer for Manufacturing Bathtubs
Dual-side Textured Panel and Transparent Veneer
New Veneer Layering Techniques
Colored Engineered Timber
Lockdowel for High-Speed RTA Assembly
Other Techniques and Technologies
Biodegradable MDF Panels
Wood Veneer Commercial Wall Coverings
Plankprints on Old Worn Wood
Wood Wall Paneling
The Green' Image of Wood Panels Drive Demand Growth
Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Manufacturers
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Population Growth
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Wood Panels: A Prelude
Traditional Green Edged Wood Panels
Properties of Wood Panels
Moisture Properties
Fire Resistance
Fire Hazard Indices for Ignitibility, Spread of Flame, Heat Evolved and Smoke Developed
Thermal Properties
Biodeterioration
Wood Panel Types
Oriented Strand Board (OSB)
Production and Application
Plywood
Production and Applications
Particleboard
Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF)
Others
Hardboard
Veneers Sheets
Insulating Board
4. FACTORS AFFECTING SUPPLY OF WOOD BASED PRODUCTS
Shift in Natural Forest Management Practices
Deforestation and Forest Degradation
Forest Plantations
Environmental Deadlock
The Debate Continues...
Sustainable Forest Management (SFM)
Implications of SFM on Future Wood Supply
Impact of Technology Changes
Raw Material Availability
Changes in End-use Patterns
Increase in Output
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
The Andrew Group Introduces Two New BAUX Acoustic Panels
Mets Wood Adds L-Panel Structural Sheets to Kerto LVL Product Line
Trotec Laser Launches New Solid Wood Panels
CenturyPly Launches MDF Brand CENTURY MDF-PROWUD
Uniboard Launches Ultralite MDF Panel
Weyerhaeuser Launches Weyerhaeuser Diamond OSB
Sveza Launches Parquet Plywood
Jukola Industries and Lunawood Launches thermowood 3D Surfaces
Accsys Group Introduces Tricoya
Elias Woodwork Introduces New Line of HDF Doors
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Potlatch and Deltic Timber Enter into Merger to Form PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Forte Signs a Supply Contract with Pfleiderer
Parksite Acquires Atlantic Plywood
Wilsonart Acquires Mermaid Panels Ltd and Shore Laminates Ltd
Roseburg Partners with PanelArtz to Bring Decorative Panels to North America
Georgia-Pacific to Build Softwood Lumber Mill in Georgia
Eastern Panel Manufacturing to Invest and Expand the Manufacturing Facility in Chatham
Segezha Group to Start Construction of Plywood Mill in Russia
Egger Expands Production Capacities of its St Johann Mill in Austria
Rushil Decor Commissioned Siempelkamp as MDF Supplier
Lam Tech Acquires LTI
Arauco to Acquire Masisa's Industrial Assets in Mexico
Sveza Group to Acquire Tyumen Plywood Plant
Raute Receives Orders for Machinery and Equipment for the Expansion of UPM Plywood's Mill
LP Acquires International Barrier Technology Inc
Binderholz Acquires Klenk Holz AG
Daiken New Zealand to Acquire Dongwha New Zealand
Arauco to Buy Masisa's Two Wood Panel Plants in Brazil
Kronospan to Invest 330 Million Euros at its Sanem Site
VRG Dongwha Operates the MDF Wood Factory in Asia
Uniply to Sell its Plywood Business to UV Boards
Tolko to Restart High Prairie OSB Mill
Freres Receives Wood Innovation Grant from U.S. Forest Service
ORRIGAN OSB Manufactures OSB at New $280 Million Oriented Strandboard (OSB) Plant
Kastamonu Entegre Acquires Italian Gruppo Trombini
BMC Acquires TexPly and Code Plus
North Wales Company Secures a 250,000 Investment for Recycling MDF
Hardwoods Acquires Eagle Plywood and Lumber
Andritz Successfully Starts Up MDF Line Supplied to Panel Plus MDF
Western Forest Products to Acquire Hampton Lumber Mills- Washington
Canfor Expands Manufacturing Facility in Georgia with the Investment of $28 Million
MK Shatura and XyloSuisse to Purchase MK Shatura Particleboard Plant
Egger Acquires Masisa Particleboard and MDF Board Plant
CanWel Building Materials Acquires Honsador
Uniboard Canada Appoints Atlantic Plywood as Distributor of Particleboard, and MDF Panels
Dieffenbacher Receive Orders from Wanhua and Guangxi Hengxian Xin Weilin
Wilsonart Acquires KML
Georgia-Pacific Constructs $100 Million Lumber Production Facility in Alabama
Mets Wood Constructs New Birch Plywood Mill in Estonia
Raute Receives an Order for LVL Layup Line from RFP
West Fraser Acquires Gilman Companies
Egger Group to Construct its First U.S. Particleboard Plant
MLT to Construct OSB Plant
Thien Lam Dat Enters into Partnership with Dieffenbacher for MDF Plant in Bac Giang
MJB Wood Group Acquires Pacific MDF in Arkansas and South Carolina
BTG Pactual's Timberland Investment Group Purchases Weyerhaeuser' Lumin Plywood Mill
Richelieu Acquires Weston Premium Woods
Arauco Signs a Supply Contract with Dieffenbacher for Particleboard Plant
White Owl Acquires Olon Industries
Wilsonart Acquires Roseburg
Expansion of UPM Otap Plywood Mill Completes
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Recovery in New Housing Starts Drive Healthy Market Growth
Growing Investments in Green Construction Favors Market Demand
List of Green Building Codes/Projects in the US in Select States
Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Provide Impetus to Building Board Demand
Tremendous Improvements in Technology and Design Drive Dominance of Oriented Strand Boards (OSBs)
Furniture Production Drives Consumption of Particleboard and Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF)
Timber Innovation Act Opens New Avenues for CLT Panel Suppliers
The US Finds Chinese Hardwood Plywood Imports Harmful
Competitive Landscape
Recent North American MDF Capacity Investments Summarized
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand
Huge Forest Reserves and Healthy Economic Landscape Bodes Well for the Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Steady Growth in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Demand
Disaster Recovery Efforts Boost Consumption of Wood Panels
Trend towards Western and Semi-Western Housing Construction
Factors Affecting Wood-Product Demand
Demographics
Frequently Changing Regulatory Environment
Residential Housing
Other Factors
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Transformational Changes Wield a Major Impact on the European Wood Panels Market
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand
Competitive Landscape
Top 15 Wood Panel Producers in Europe Ranked in Terms of Volume Production: 2017
European Wood Panels Market Witness Increased M&A Activity
Recent European MDF Capacity Investments Summarized
Regulation Drives Plywood Importers Away from Chinese Products
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Germany: The Largest European Market Continue to Sustain Market Growth
Fraunhofer Institute for Wood Research Initiates Development of Air Cleaning Plywood
Zeolites
Pollution-Eating Composite Wood Products
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Rising Construction Activity Promote Market Demand
University of Leicester Team Develops Biodegradable MDF Panel
Strategic Corporate Developments
Caledonian Plywood Company Ltd.
A Major UK Based Company
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Positive Outlook Projected for Russia
Russian Forest Reserves: An Overview
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Turkey: One of the Leading Wood Panel Producing Nations in Europe
Kastamonu Entegre: The Largest Wood Panel Producer in the Country
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
China & India: Potential Laden Markets
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
B.Market Analytics
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Despite Slowdown from the Recent Construction Boom, Chinese Market Continues its Growth Trajectory
Rapid Urbanization Promote Demand for Various Wood Panels
Forecasts Underlying Chinese Wood Products Market
Growing Demand for Structural and Non-Structural Panels in the Country
OSB Demand Surges in China
Hunchun City Offers Numerous Advantages for OSB Production Units
MDF Manufacturing Capacity Continues to Grow
Chinese Plywood Industry: At the Forefront Globally
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Plywood and Other Wood Panels Witness Increasing Demand from the Growing Population
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Growing Demand for Interior Infrastructure Signals Significant Opportunities
Untapped Urban and Rural Markets in India Offer Huge Potential
Growing Popularity of Western Style Decor Drive Market Adoption
Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products
Primary Factors Affecting Indian Plywood and Wood Product Exports
Opening of Indian Economy
Forest Product Certification
Intense Competition from Asian Countries
Evolving Consumer Expectations
Increasing Adoption of Alternative Materials
Automation to Offset Labor Shortage
Shortage of Quality Raw Materials
Lack of Latest Price Information
Competitive Landscape
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Australia: Housing Market Boom to Benefit Particleboard and Other Wood Panels
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Fletcher Building Limited
A Major New Zealand-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Brazil: A Major Market for MDF Worldwide
Brazilian Forest Reserves Overview
Competitive Landscape
Duratex SA
A Major Brazil Based Company
B.Market Analytics
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Mexico: A Niche Market Offering Huge Market Potential for MDF
Recent Mexican MDF Capacity Investments Summarized
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East
B.Market Analytics
Total Companies Profiled: 123 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 130)
- The United States (31)
- Canada (8)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (61)
- France (9)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (8)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (34)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (8)
- Africa (2)
