The 2019 Wood Panels Market: Global Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Through 2016-2024

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wood Panels in Thousand Cubic Meters by the following Product Categories/Segments: Plywood, Particleboard, Medium Density Fiberboard, and Others.



The report profiles 123 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd. (Canada)

Boise Cascade Company (USA)

Caledonian Plywood Company Ltd. (UK)

Canfor Corporation (Canada)

Decorative Panels International, Inc. (USA)

Duratex SA (Brazil)

FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG (Austria)

Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand)

Gascogne SA (France)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (USA)

GreenPly Industries Limited (India)

J.M. Huber Corporation (USA)

Kastamonu Entegre Aga Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey)

Kronospan Limited (Austria)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (USA)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)

Norbord Inc. (Canada)

Pfleiderer Group Splka Akcyjna (Poland)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (USA)

Rougier S.A. (France)

Sonae Indstria, S.G.P.S., S.A. (Portugal)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Sweden)

Tolko Industries Ltd. (Canada)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (Canada)

Weyerhaeuser NR Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Wood Panels: Affordable, Proven, Innovative, and Sustainable Value Added Wood Products

Growth Drivers for the Wood Panels Market: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Wood Panels Market: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)

Wood Based Panels Production and Capacity: Leading Countries Worldwide

Reasonable Tree Harvesting to Benefit Wood Production and Use

Myriad Applications in the Construction Industry Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Wood Panels Market

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

Rapid Modernization and Infrastructure Development: Another Major Demand Driver for Wood Based Panels

Global Market Outlook

Developing Asian Countries Dominate Consumption and Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

Competition: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments Characterize the Market

Leading Players: Global Ranking

Global Ranking of the Top 15 Wood Based Panel Producers (in Terms of Volume Capacity): 2018

Global Ranking of the Top 10 OSB Producers (in Terms of Volume Capacity): 2018



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Oriented Strand Board, the Stronger Variety of Particleboard, Drive Steady Market Growth

Versatility, Consistency, Affordability, Excellent Shear Strength, Longer Lengths, and Sustainability Drive OSB Adoption

OSB Steadily Gain Acceptance in the Construction Industry

Growing Focus on CLT Panels for Wooden Plyscrapers' to Boost Market Demand

Challenges and Opportunities

CLT Panels Set to Revolutionize Industrial Architecture

CLT Scores over Steel and Concrete in Terms of Ecological Benefits

Future Applications of CLT

Superior Attributes over Solid Wood and Other Substitutes Drive Surging Demand for Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF)

MDF Scores over Solid Wood as a Material of Choice for Designing Cabinet Doors

MDF: An Ideal Choice and a Cheaper but Strong Alternative to Solid Wood

Plywood: The Dominant Wood Panel Category Continue to Witness Healthy Growth

Wood Panel Innovations: Spearheading Market Growth

Step Panels for the Future

Researchers under I-PAN Project Develop Novel Wood Panels

Mass-Timber Construction Technique

MDF Recycling Innovation Set to Solve Retailers' Circular Economy Conundrum

Noteworthy Wood Product Innovations in Interior Design and Decor

Functional Hardware

Shou-sugi ban Technique

Matte Surfaced Materials

Wood Veneer for Manufacturing Bathtubs

Dual-side Textured Panel and Transparent Veneer

New Veneer Layering Techniques

Colored Engineered Timber

Lockdowel for High-Speed RTA Assembly

Other Techniques and Technologies

Biodegradable MDF Panels

Wood Veneer Commercial Wall Coverings

Plankprints on Old Worn Wood

Wood Wall Paneling

The Green' Image of Wood Panels Drive Demand Growth

Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Manufacturers

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Wood Panels: A Prelude

Traditional Green Edged Wood Panels

Properties of Wood Panels

Moisture Properties

Fire Resistance

Fire Hazard Indices for Ignitibility, Spread of Flame, Heat Evolved and Smoke Developed

Thermal Properties

Biodeterioration

Wood Panel Types

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Production and Application

Plywood

Production and Applications

Particleboard

Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF)

Others

Hardboard

Veneers Sheets

Insulating Board



4. FACTORS AFFECTING SUPPLY OF WOOD BASED PRODUCTS

Shift in Natural Forest Management Practices

Deforestation and Forest Degradation

Forest Plantations

Environmental Deadlock

The Debate Continues...

Sustainable Forest Management (SFM)

Implications of SFM on Future Wood Supply

Impact of Technology Changes

Raw Material Availability

Changes in End-use Patterns

Increase in Output



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

The Andrew Group Introduces Two New BAUX Acoustic Panels

Mets Wood Adds L-Panel Structural Sheets to Kerto LVL Product Line

Trotec Laser Launches New Solid Wood Panels

CenturyPly Launches MDF Brand CENTURY MDF-PROWUD

Uniboard Launches Ultralite MDF Panel

Weyerhaeuser Launches Weyerhaeuser Diamond OSB

Sveza Launches Parquet Plywood

Jukola Industries and Lunawood Launches thermowood 3D Surfaces

Accsys Group Introduces Tricoya

Elias Woodwork Introduces New Line of HDF Doors



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Potlatch and Deltic Timber Enter into Merger to Form PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Forte Signs a Supply Contract with Pfleiderer

Parksite Acquires Atlantic Plywood

Wilsonart Acquires Mermaid Panels Ltd and Shore Laminates Ltd

Roseburg Partners with PanelArtz to Bring Decorative Panels to North America

Georgia-Pacific to Build Softwood Lumber Mill in Georgia

Eastern Panel Manufacturing to Invest and Expand the Manufacturing Facility in Chatham

Segezha Group to Start Construction of Plywood Mill in Russia

Egger Expands Production Capacities of its St Johann Mill in Austria

Rushil Decor Commissioned Siempelkamp as MDF Supplier

Lam Tech Acquires LTI

Arauco to Acquire Masisa's Industrial Assets in Mexico

Sveza Group to Acquire Tyumen Plywood Plant

Raute Receives Orders for Machinery and Equipment for the Expansion of UPM Plywood's Mill

LP Acquires International Barrier Technology Inc

Binderholz Acquires Klenk Holz AG

Daiken New Zealand to Acquire Dongwha New Zealand

Arauco to Buy Masisa's Two Wood Panel Plants in Brazil

Kronospan to Invest 330 Million Euros at its Sanem Site

VRG Dongwha Operates the MDF Wood Factory in Asia

Uniply to Sell its Plywood Business to UV Boards

Tolko to Restart High Prairie OSB Mill

Freres Receives Wood Innovation Grant from U.S. Forest Service

ORRIGAN OSB Manufactures OSB at New $280 Million Oriented Strandboard (OSB) Plant

Kastamonu Entegre Acquires Italian Gruppo Trombini

BMC Acquires TexPly and Code Plus

North Wales Company Secures a 250,000 Investment for Recycling MDF

Hardwoods Acquires Eagle Plywood and Lumber

Andritz Successfully Starts Up MDF Line Supplied to Panel Plus MDF

Western Forest Products to Acquire Hampton Lumber Mills- Washington

Canfor Expands Manufacturing Facility in Georgia with the Investment of $28 Million

MK Shatura and XyloSuisse to Purchase MK Shatura Particleboard Plant

Egger Acquires Masisa Particleboard and MDF Board Plant

CanWel Building Materials Acquires Honsador

Uniboard Canada Appoints Atlantic Plywood as Distributor of Particleboard, and MDF Panels

Dieffenbacher Receive Orders from Wanhua and Guangxi Hengxian Xin Weilin

Wilsonart Acquires KML

Georgia-Pacific Constructs $100 Million Lumber Production Facility in Alabama

Mets Wood Constructs New Birch Plywood Mill in Estonia

Raute Receives an Order for LVL Layup Line from RFP

West Fraser Acquires Gilman Companies

Egger Group to Construct its First U.S. Particleboard Plant

MLT to Construct OSB Plant

Thien Lam Dat Enters into Partnership with Dieffenbacher for MDF Plant in Bac Giang

MJB Wood Group Acquires Pacific MDF in Arkansas and South Carolina

BTG Pactual's Timberland Investment Group Purchases Weyerhaeuser' Lumin Plywood Mill

Richelieu Acquires Weston Premium Woods

Arauco Signs a Supply Contract with Dieffenbacher for Particleboard Plant

White Owl Acquires Olon Industries

Wilsonart Acquires Roseburg

Expansion of UPM Otap Plywood Mill Completes



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in New Housing Starts Drive Healthy Market Growth

Growing Investments in Green Construction Favors Market Demand

List of Green Building Codes/Projects in the US in Select States

Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Provide Impetus to Building Board Demand

Tremendous Improvements in Technology and Design Drive Dominance of Oriented Strand Boards (OSBs)

Furniture Production Drives Consumption of Particleboard and Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF)

Timber Innovation Act Opens New Avenues for CLT Panel Suppliers

The US Finds Chinese Hardwood Plywood Imports Harmful

Competitive Landscape

Recent North American MDF Capacity Investments Summarized

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand

Huge Forest Reserves and Healthy Economic Landscape Bodes Well for the Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Steady Growth in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Demand

Disaster Recovery Efforts Boost Consumption of Wood Panels

Trend towards Western and Semi-Western Housing Construction

Factors Affecting Wood-Product Demand

Demographics

Frequently Changing Regulatory Environment

Residential Housing

Other Factors

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Transformational Changes Wield a Major Impact on the European Wood Panels Market

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand

Competitive Landscape

Top 15 Wood Panel Producers in Europe Ranked in Terms of Volume Production: 2017

European Wood Panels Market Witness Increased M&A Activity

Recent European MDF Capacity Investments Summarized

Regulation Drives Plywood Importers Away from Chinese Products

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Germany: The Largest European Market Continue to Sustain Market Growth

Fraunhofer Institute for Wood Research Initiates Development of Air Cleaning Plywood

Zeolites

Pollution-Eating Composite Wood Products

B.Market Analytics



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Rising Construction Activity Promote Market Demand

University of Leicester Team Develops Biodegradable MDF Panel

Strategic Corporate Developments

Caledonian Plywood Company Ltd.

A Major UK Based Company

B.Market Analytics



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Positive Outlook Projected for Russia

Russian Forest Reserves: An Overview

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Turkey: One of the Leading Wood Panel Producing Nations in Europe

Kastamonu Entegre: The Largest Wood Panel Producer in the Country

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

China & India: Potential Laden Markets

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

B.Market Analytics



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Despite Slowdown from the Recent Construction Boom, Chinese Market Continues its Growth Trajectory

Rapid Urbanization Promote Demand for Various Wood Panels

Forecasts Underlying Chinese Wood Products Market

Growing Demand for Structural and Non-Structural Panels in the Country

OSB Demand Surges in China

Hunchun City Offers Numerous Advantages for OSB Production Units

MDF Manufacturing Capacity Continues to Grow

Chinese Plywood Industry: At the Forefront Globally

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Plywood and Other Wood Panels Witness Increasing Demand from the Growing Population

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growing Demand for Interior Infrastructure Signals Significant Opportunities

Untapped Urban and Rural Markets in India Offer Huge Potential

Growing Popularity of Western Style Decor Drive Market Adoption

Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products

Primary Factors Affecting Indian Plywood and Wood Product Exports

Opening of Indian Economy

Forest Product Certification

Intense Competition from Asian Countries

Evolving Consumer Expectations

Increasing Adoption of Alternative Materials

Automation to Offset Labor Shortage

Shortage of Quality Raw Materials

Lack of Latest Price Information

Competitive Landscape

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Australia: Housing Market Boom to Benefit Particleboard and Other Wood Panels

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Fletcher Building Limited

A Major New Zealand-Based Company

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Brazil: A Major Market for MDF Worldwide

Brazilian Forest Reserves Overview

Competitive Landscape

Duratex SA

A Major Brazil Based Company

B.Market Analytics



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Mexico: A Niche Market Offering Huge Market Potential for MDF

Recent Mexican MDF Capacity Investments Summarized

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East

B.Market Analytics

Total Companies Profiled: 123 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 130)

The United States (31)

Canada (8)

Japan (2)

Europe (61) France (9) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (5) Italy (8) Spain (3) Rest of Europe (34)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (8)

Africa (2)

