The World Market for Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) 2019-2024 - Increasing Environmental Pollution Levels Propel Growth

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) by annual spending in US$ Million.



The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ADA-ES, Inc. (USA)

Allied Resource Corporation (USA)

GE Power (USA)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

Bixby Energy Systems (USA)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company Ltd. (South Korea)

Amec Foster Wheeler (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Japan)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (China)

The Babcock & Wilcox Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Coal at Crossroads

Increasing Environmental Pollution Levels Propel Growth of Clean Coal Technologies

Current and Future Analysis

Market Drivers

Market Inhibitors

Renewables at Competitive Prices Hinder Growth Prospects

Clean Coal Technologies Gain Prominence in Developing Nations

China Gains new Ground

IGCC on Rise

Coal Gasification: Vital to Realize Low Carbon Economy in Reality

Will CTL Technology Circumvent Energy Security Concerns in Oil Sector?

Advanced Ultra-Supercritical Power Plants Grow in Investments

Amine Scrubbing Technology: An Expensive Process to Capture CO2 Emissions

CCS - An important Technology in Greenhouse Gas Reduction

CCS in Developed and Developing Countries

Growing O2 Demand Spurs Adoption of ITM Technology

Large Investments Mar HELE Adoption



3. CLEAN COAL TECHNOLOGIES - AN OVERVIEW

Why "Clean Coal"?

Clean Coal Technologies: An Introduction

Classification of Clean Coal Technologies

Coal Combustion Technologies

Pulverized Coal Combustion (PCC) Technology

Fluidized Bed Combustion (FBC)

Coal Conversion Technologies

Coal-to-Gas/Coal Gasification Technology

Surface Coal Gasification

Underground Coal Gasification (UCG)

Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) Technology Gaining Prominence

Coal-to-Liquid/Coal Liquefaction Technology

Environmental Control Technologies

Atmospheric Emissions from Coal Utilization and Related Technological Response

Carbon Capture and Storage Technology (CCS)



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Players



4.2 Recent Industry Activity

Mitsubishi Hitachi and Nakoso IGCC Commence Construction of IGCC Plant in Fukushima

Amu Power Enters into clean coal technology agreement with GE

Air Products to Acquire Dutch Shell's Coal Gasification Technology business

Mitsubishi Hitachi Delivers Third Boiler Unit of the Medupi Power Station

Tinuum Group Sells two Refined Coal Facilities

Clean Coal Technologies Signs MOU with the School of Energy Resources

Wood Group Acquires Amec Foster

Mitsubishi Hitachi to Supply Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems for Nikola Tesla A Coal-Fired Power Plant in Serbia

Clean Coal Technologies Signs Agreement for Setting up first Commercial Facility in Wyoming

MHPS Completes Construction of Coal Gasification Furnace Facility in Nagasaki

Clean Coal Technologies Receives Funding for their Pristine Coal Enhancement Process

Komatsu America Acquires Joy Global

NRG Energy and JX Nippon Start First Large Scale US Clean Coal Plant

DEWA Commences Construction of Hassyan Clean Coal Power Station

SaskPower and BHP Billiton Set up Carbon Capture and Storage Knowledge Centre in Saskatchewan



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Coal Remains an Important Part of the US Energy Mix

Clean Energy Technologies Losing Momentum?

Clean Coal Technologies Retain Focus

Project Failures Hit Investments

Other Challenges

B. Market Analytics



6.2 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



6.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Poland

B. Market Analytics



6.4 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Australia

Market Overview

China

The Changing Energy Mix

China Adopts a Proactive Approach towards CCTs

World's Leading Developer of CFB Combustion Technology

India

Significant Dependence on Coal as a Source of Power Raises the Potential for Clean Coal Technologies

India Collaborates on Clean Coal Technology with International Players

South Korea

Malaysia

B. Market Analytics



6.5 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Canada

Africa

B. Market Analytics



Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 49)

The United States (17)

Canada (2)

Japan (7)

Europe (3) Germany (1) Rest of Europe (2)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

Middle East (1)

Africa (3)

