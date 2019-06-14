DALLAS, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the composite preforms market looks promising with opportunities in aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, infrastructure, medical, and marine industries. The global composite preforms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of composite materials in the aerospace and automotive industries, and growing demand of composite preforms to manufacture complex structure and shorten part cycle time.



In this market, different types of composite preforms such as carbon fiber, glass fiber, and others are used as fiber type. On the basis of its comprehensive research, carbon fiber based preform will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its lightweight and high strength capabilities. Within this market, composite preforms for aerospace and defense will remain the largest end use industry.

North America will remain the largest regions due to presence of aero-engine manufacturers, aerospace composite part fabricators, and OEMs. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing production of A350WXB and A320.

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the composite preforms industry, includes manufacturing of 3D carbon fiber preforms by using digital technology and control system engineering. Albany International Corp, A & P Technology, TEAM Textile. SGL Kumpers, Bally Ribbon Mills, SAERTEX, 3Tex, and Eurocarbon are among the major composite preforms manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed and forecasted for the global composite preforms market by end use industry, technology, fiber type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “ Growth Opportunities in the Global Composite Preforms Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis .” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

