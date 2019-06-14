Global Fire-fighting Aircraft Market Outlook 2019-2024: Development of Unmanned Autonomous Helicopters for Aerial Fire Support are Gaining Popularity and are Expected to Open New Market Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fire-fighting Aircraft Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fire-fighting aircraft market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 3% during the forecast period.

There has been an increase in the number of forest fires incidents worldwide, and this has led to the growth in the usage of helicopters and aircraft for fire fighting.



The development of unmanned autonomous helicopters for aerial fire support are gaining popularity and are expected to open new market opportunities for the fire-fighting aircraft market in the coming future.

Rotary-wing Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



Rotary-wing segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The mobility, speed and delivery capabilities of the rotary-wing aircraft over fixed-wing, are very effective in support of firefighters on the ground.



The applications of helicopters in aerial reconnaissance like reporting and mapping fires, directing other aerial firefighting assets on fires, delivering equipment to remote areas, and providing hoisting, medevac, and situation monitoring capabilities over the fixed-wing aircraft have become the primary reason for this segment.



Recently, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has placed an order for 12 Firehawk helicopters worth USD 240 million to replace its fleet of Super Huey helicopters. Such fleet replacement plans by the fire-fighting agencies are also expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Europe to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



Europe region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Many countries in Europe like the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Finland, and Latvia among others have better aerial firefighting capabilities compared to other regions. However, most aircraft are aged and need heavy maintenance.



Also, the increased number of wildfires in the last couple of years have made the countries think of procuring aerial firefighting amphibious aircraft. Collective procurement of aircraft by a group of countries on a usage basis is expected to be an economical choice, which may drive the market demand in the region, during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market of fire-fighting aircraft is highly consolidated with very few players. Some of the few prominent players in the fire-fighting aircraft market are Textron Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, United Aircraft Corporation, The Boeing Company, MD Helicopters Inc., and Viking Air Ltd. The companies are developing new aircraft models for fire-fighting with capabilities to carry huge volumes of water and fire retardant.



Lockheed Martin unveiled the LM-100J FireHerc, a civil-certified fire-fighting air-tanker variant of the C-130J Super Hercules in July 2018. The fire-fighting variants are made available based on the request or contract received from the fire-fighting associations or the government bodies. So, the demand is mostly fluctuating, due to which the companies must plan their production accordingly to avoid excess inventory or sudden storage. This might help the market players to sustain in the market on a long run.



