Lithium-ion Battery Market will grow at CAGR of 10% to hit $105 Bn by 2025 - Analysis by Size, Share, Production, Technological Trends, and Recent Development: Adroit Market Research

The demand for lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) is expected to increase in economies with developed renewable energy sector. Asia Pacific dominated the global battery market for lithium-ion in 2018 with a market revenue share of more than 45%.

Owing to the expansion of increase in carbon emissions, automobile industry is shifting to from conventional fuel vehicles to electric vehicles. Production and usage of electric vehicles is projected to uplift the demand of energy storage batteries including lithium-ion. In addition, electric cars in the United States mainly operate on renewable or natural gas electricity. The batteries are compatible with renewable energy. Therefore, demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to increase in economies with developed renewable energy sector.

For instance, 28 – 42 percent of U.S. and European electric vehicle riders have solar energy at home. Dubai announced various initiatives in September 2017 to increase the number of plug-in vehicles. For instance, free public parking, discounts on plug-in cars registrations, etc. Dubai also plans to have 42,000 electric vehicles by 2030. At present, there are approximately 100 charging stations in Dubai, which are set to double in the coming future.

The global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to touch nearly USD 105.0 billion by 2025, owing to the increasing demand from consumer electronics and electric vehicles. The report “Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market” offers market estimation with 2018 as the base year, 2016 & 2017 as the historic years, and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period. The market by type and application is evaluated in terms of revenue (USD Billion) and volume (MWh) for the timeline 2015 to 2025. The global fuel cell market report highlights important manufacturers in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and MEA.

The global lithium-ion battery market by type is categorized into lithium-cobalt oxide battery, lithium-iron phosphate battery, lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide battery, lithium-manganese oxide battery, lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide, lithium-titanate battery. Lithium-cobalt oxide battery dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 30% in the year 2018, both in terms of volume as well as value.

By application, the global lithium-ion market is segmented into automotive, grid energy storage, consumer electronics, and others. The consumer electronics segment accounted for a major market revenue in the year 2018 and is expected to maintain its prominent position over the forecast period. However, automotive segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the coming years. Fast-paced development of the electric vehicles sector is the key reason behind the growing usage of lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industry.



In terms of region, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is projected to showcase a similar trend over the forecast period with more than 15% CAGR. As China currently holds the command across the lithium-ion battery value chain, most of the automobile and electronics manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing operations base in China in order to reduce the labor & logistic costs and to gain access to uninterrupted raw material supply.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Attract Automotive and Consumer Electronics Sector in the Future

According to the Swiss Bank, electric vehicles will account for approximately 14% of global car sales by 2025 owing to which the demand for lithium-ion battery is anticipated to increase.

In 2018, Samsung SDI (provider of lithium-ion batteries for EVs and consumer electronics) partnered with South Korea’s Posco to invest in a new factory for cathodes for lithium-ion batteries in Chile

In early 2018, LG Chem announced its plans of constructing an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Wroclaw, Poland.

Energy Storage has become vital with the increasing adoption of renewable energy as a measure to curb the ill-effects of global warming. The value of the global energy storage market was USD 44 bn in 2010 and is forecasted to hit USD 100 bn by 2020, with a CAGR of 9% from 2010-20.

Key players in the global lithium-ion battery industry include LG Chem Ltd., Tesla, BYD Company Ltd, G S Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Controls, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), Duracell, Philips, Sony, CBAK, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

